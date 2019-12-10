“An Evening to Celebrate Life” will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, hosted by supporters of the Hope for Life Caring Pregnancy Center, Charles City, at the Cedar Valley Seminary, Osage.
The intent of the celebration is to bring awareness of the Hope for Life Pregnancy Center to Mitchell County and beyond. A piano-cello concert by Harrison and Emma Sheckler will conclude the “Celebration of Life” event.
Hope for Life Pregnancy Center is a Christ-centered, pro-life ministry, committed to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ, upholding the sanctity of life by providing compassionate, life-affirming services to women, men and families of those facing an unplanned pregnancy and related issues. Services available through Hope for Life Pregnancy Center include free pregnancy testing, free ultrasounds and free pregnancy counselling.
You have free articles remaining.
Proceeds from the evening will be used to offset expenses for the evening with the remainder being donated to the Hope for Life Pregnancy Center.
Tickets are $35 for the two-meat buffet dinner and concert and can be purchased prior to December 26 in Osage at the Cedar Valley Seminary, CREATE or by calling 641-220-0554. The deadline for purchasing the tickets is Thursday, Dec. 26. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.