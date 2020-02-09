A 1-on-1 math lesson

Everyone knows sitting in the classroom can get a little boring.

That's why Mr. Matt Gast made math class a little more fun for his students. Matt Gast is an Osage alumni and teaches sixth grade math and science. Gast put together a fun 1-on-1 basketball game for his students with a working scoreboard and officiated by certified referee and high school senior, Matt Olson.

This event had vendors and even the national anthem was sung by senior Zach Duren. The players for the game were sixth-grader Quinn Street and seventh-grader Madden Uhlenhopp.

Just like every sporting event, every student had to pay for a ticket. This is where the math lesson comes into play. Gast created his own currency called “G's." With these “G’s” students were able to buy a ticket, free throw shot, and goods from the vendors. Students are able to earn these “G’s” by selling goods, having a classroom job, doing their assignments, or in their other sixth grade classes.

The sixth graders are working on percentages, so Gast found a way to make it fun and use his currency.

“I believe that the way kids learn best is through experience, and we need to actually do something instead of only sitting in a classroom,” said Gast.