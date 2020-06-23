4th of July decorating contest in Osage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to COVID-19, the Osage Chamber has made the decision to cancel the fourth of July parade.

However, the Chamber is encouraging local businesses and residents to show their patriotism by decorating their home or business.

The deadline to decorate is Monday, June 29. Notify the Chamber of Commerce of your participation by Thursday, June 25. Your home or business will be included on a list that community members may use to help them cast their votes for who they think are the best.

The winners of the competition will win Osage Chamber bucks.

The Chamber of Commerce wants to their sponsors for continuing to support the modified fourth of July activities for 2020. The businesses sponsoring the activities are Johnson Oil, L.R. Falk Construction, Home Trust & Savings Bank, and CUSB Bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1