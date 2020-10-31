 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H Tailgate celebrates national 4-H Week
0 comments

4-H Tailgate celebrates national 4-H Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forty-eight youth and families joined us at the 4-H Tailgate on Oct. 8 to celebrate the new 4-H year.

Families were encouraged to come play socially distanced games and meet current 4-H members. Current Mitchell County 4-H Council members helping with the event included Hannah Koch, Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork. Intermediate Leadership League Members included Lydia Koch and Kayelea Parks. Tiana Charlson, the Mitchell County State 4-H Council representative also lent a helping hand during the event.

IMG_2280.JPG

U.S. Representative Finkenauer tours the Mitchell County 4-H building with county 4-H members in July 2019.

The Mitchell County Cattlemen and Mitchell County Farm Bureau both made donations to make a free "to-go" meal available to all attendees. 

Ten new members were also welcomed: Wade Anderson, Madalyn Cooper, Bailey Hemann, Anthony Hartson, Nolan Martin, Grayson Rysavy, Ally Aschenbrenner, Kylee Burkholder, Lucas Johanns and Kaylee Schwarck. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Osage Senior News

The Osage Senior Citizens Center has been notified by Elderbridge of Mason City that dining in at our Senior Center is now postponed until Jan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News