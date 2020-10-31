4-H Tailgate celebrates national 4-H Week

Forty-eight youth and families joined us at the 4-H Tailgate on Oct. 8 to celebrate the new 4-H year.
Families were encouraged to come play socially distanced games and meet current 4-H members. Current Mitchell County 4-H Council members helping with the event included Hannah Koch, Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork. Intermediate Leadership League Members included Lydia Koch and Kayelea Parks. Tiana Charlson, the Mitchell County State 4-H Council representative also lent a helping hand during the event.
The Mitchell County Cattlemen and Mitchell County Farm Bureau both made donations to make a free "to-go" meal available to all attendees.
Ten new members were also welcomed: Wade Anderson, Madalyn Cooper, Bailey Hemann, Anthony Hartson, Nolan Martin, Grayson Rysavy, Ally Aschenbrenner, Kylee Burkholder, Lucas Johanns and Kaylee Schwarck.
