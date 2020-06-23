4-H static exhibits and livestock shows for Mitchell County fair will still happen
0 comments

4-H static exhibits and livestock shows for Mitchell County fair will still happen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_2199.JPG

 Last year he 4-H building was busy on the day before the opening of the Mitchell County Fair with lots of projects being judged. This year things will look a lot different. 

 STEVEN THOMPSON THE PRESS-NEWS

Mitchell County Ag Society announced it will still support the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program and proceed with the 4-H/FFA static exhibits and livestock shows at the Mitchell County fair. according to a press release sent out on June 12. 

As of June 15 the format of these events is still to be determined. The Society has been communicating with Mitchell County Home Health & Public Health as well as Emergency Management. 

There will be no grandstand shows or on grounds entertainment during the fair.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News