4-H static exhibits and livestock shows for Mitchell County fair will still happen

Mitchell County Ag Society announced it will still support the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program and proceed with the 4-H/FFA static exhibits and livestock shows at the Mitchell County fair. according to a press release sent out on June 12.

As of June 15 the format of these events is still to be determined. The Society has been communicating with Mitchell County Home Health & Public Health as well as Emergency Management.

There will be no grandstand shows or on grounds entertainment during the fair.

