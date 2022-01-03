4-H New Member Night and Washington, D.C. trip deadline

In 4-H news, New Member Night is fast approaching, and deadline and contact date for the annual Citizenship Washington Focus trip is around the corner.

Mitchell County 4-H New Member Night is planned for 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. All new 4-H members and their parents are invited to learn more about what the Mitchell County 4-H program has to offer.

Presenters will cover the basics of 4-H and what to expect the rest of the calendar year. Participants can bring friends who have not joined 4-H, as well. Details will be sent to new members soon. Invitations will be sent in the mail.

In addition, registration for the annual Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF) trip is now open for 4-H members in grades ninth through 12th. CWF is a national 4-H leadership and civic engagement program for high school youth. Each summer, teens gather in Washington, D.C. to learn what it means to be a strong leader in their community, country and world.

The Iowa Delegation will travel to Washington, D.C. by charter bus from June 17 to June 24. Youth can register via the events tab in 4-H Online and the deadline to register is Tuesday, Jan. 25. The cost of the trip per youth is $1,800.

Mitchell County 4-H has scholarship funds available for this trip. 4-H members who are interested should contact the Extension Office by Saturday, Jan. 15.

