4-H judging kicks off 2021 Mitchell County Fair

Ethan Petersen, who entered photographs, said judge Kathy Moen gave him some pointers.

“On some of my photographs, I didn’t use the rule of thirds, but one of my photos had a lot of character, and a good depth of field," he said.

Eighth grader Meramie Bruesewitz, who had photographed a scenic stream, said judge Bill Mead said he "needed to get down on the level of the stream to get a better picture.”

“I made a welcome sign out of an old barn board and barbed wire. The judge said it looked good because it had a rustic look.” said Liam Schafer, who is a member of the Rocky Ramblers 4-H Club. Schafer received a blue for his project. Seventh grader Abby Rachut said Judge Terry Atkinson had complimented her on the pillow-cover she had sewn.

Tianna Charlson, a senior at St. Ansgar High School, exhibited a 656 International, which she has restored for her grandfather. Though her dad owns an auto body shop and gave her advice on the restoration, Charlson did all the work herself.

“I started restoring it in January and it has taken quite a while," she said. "It is my granddad's tractor, and I decided to restore it because my granddad was supportive and has bought my ribbons at the fair. It was something I could do for him."