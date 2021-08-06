4-H judging kicks off 2021 Mitchell County Fair

Oliva Logue is excited to be in the Cedar River Event Center this year, and to be back at the Mitchell County Fair after the pandemic limited things in 2021.
Mitchell County’s Youth Coordinator with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension, said last year's partial pause affected the 2021 version of the fair and the number of participants.
“We have about half the number of 4-H projects that we had pre-pandemic, but we have more than we had last year," she said. "A bigger challenge is to get back into a routine of what we did before.”
Gail Castillo, a youth program specialist with ISU, and someone who helps with 4-H judging at county fairs, said the youth organization is working to keep everyone safe.
“The biggest challenge with the pandemic it just didn’t go away, so we continue to function in the safest way possible for the whole community, because some youth don’t have accessibility to the vaccines,” Castillo said.
At this year’s Mitchell County Fair, eight 4-H judges from North Iowa reviewed 4-H projects on Aug. 3. Each 4-H participant was required to bring their individual project to the appropriate judge where their work was critiqued and a ribbon was awarded.
Judges spent a considerable amount of time providing pointers on where the project excelled, and how the 4-Her could improve their work in the future.
Ethan Petersen, who entered photographs, said judge Kathy Moen gave him some pointers.
“On some of my photographs, I didn’t use the rule of thirds, but one of my photos had a lot of character, and a good depth of field," he said.
Eighth grader Meramie Bruesewitz, who had photographed a scenic stream, said judge Bill Mead said he "needed to get down on the level of the stream to get a better picture.”
“I made a welcome sign out of an old barn board and barbed wire. The judge said it looked good because it had a rustic look.” said Liam Schafer, who is a member of the Rocky Ramblers 4-H Club. Schafer received a blue for his project. Seventh grader Abby Rachut said Judge Terry Atkinson had complimented her on the pillow-cover she had sewn.
Tianna Charlson, a senior at St. Ansgar High School, exhibited a 656 International, which she has restored for her grandfather. Though her dad owns an auto body shop and gave her advice on the restoration, Charlson did all the work herself.
“I started restoring it in January and it has taken quite a while," she said. "It is my granddad's tractor, and I decided to restore it because my granddad was supportive and has bought my ribbons at the fair. It was something I could do for him."
Charlson said she wasn’t eligible to take the tractor to the State Fair because it’s also a FFA project. She is considering entering the shiny red machine in the FFA’s restored tractor show at the Iowa State Fair in future years.
“My granddad liked the project, and I brought it here so I could get feedback so I can improve it if I enter it in the FFA contest next year,” Charlson said.
Along with veteran exhibitors, first year 4-Hers also brought projects to be judged.
Kaylee Schwark, a member of the West Cedar Sunbeams, exhibited a flower display.
“I was a little nervous when I went to talk to the judge, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” said Schwark, who received a blue ribbon. “Something I learned is I could improve my watering by using small containers so the watering won’t move the rocks. Before I was just using a watering can.”
Dylan Marcks commented on exhibiting a bird house.
“I was nervous, but it got easier having a conversation," said Marcks who received a blue ribbon. "The judge liked the feeder on the house, but said I could have cut the lumber a little better.”
Clover Kids get first taste of judging
On Wednesday afternoon, future 4-Hers brought their projects to be critiqued during the Clover Kids’ event. The event allows youngsters from kindergarten through fourth grade to have judges look over their projects and comment on their work.
“We ask them how it was made, and it’s an opportunity for them to share with someone how they made their project. It helps them express themselves, which improves their communication skills,” said longtime judge Audrey Christensen.
Fourth grader Bryce Demuth shared his Lego Space Station with judge Brenda Johanns.
“I built the International Space Station out of Legos," Demuth said. "I learned that whatever I put my mind to I can do.”
Second grader Lane Smith shared his welded horseshoe project with Christensen.
“I like watching my dad weld," Smith said. "He showed me how to weld, and I welded the horseshoes myself. This was the first time I ever welded."
First time exhibitor Kalle Sherrard showed judge Rick Sletten her wooden "Be Kind" sign.
“This is the first time I came here, but I wasn’t scared," she said. "Mom helped me with my sign.”
Kindergartener Maddie Barker also shared her project with Sletten.
“I made a stepping stone out of cement, and I have learned how to make stuff out of cement,” Sherrard said.
Sisters Mabel and Taryn Goergen of Stacyville both exhibited a canvass painting and a magnet they had made.
“It was kind of scary talking to the judge," first grader Mabel said. "My wall hanging is for my bedroom.”
Third year participant Taryn added, “With my magnet I learned to be careful with painting and not mess it up.”
First year participant Spencer Johanns shared his metal project with judge Sletten.
“It was a welding project I wanted to do," he said. "Dad helped me a little bit with the welding, but I painted it myself.”
At this year’s fair, kindergartners to graduating seniors exhibited their projects, and it was evident to spectators that the strong Extension programs in Mitchell County has developed some very talented youth.