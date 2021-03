1st District Iowa Democrats hear from their GOP representative

DES MOINES — It’s unlikely any minds were changed, but in an effort to promote civil discourse, Iowa 1st Congressional District Democrats took the unusual step of inviting Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson to speak to their quarterly meeting over the weekend.

“She is the representative of everyone in the district, including Democrats,” said Catherine Crist of Cedar Rapids, chairwoman of the 1st District Democratic Central Committee. “It’s important for 1st District Democrats to hear from her and for her to have opportunity to address us.”

Obviously, she added, there are differences that one conversation won’t bridge, “but given the polarizing dynamics in Washington, I think unity is very important in terms of being able to find middle ground.”

Crist believes the invitation by a Democratic committee to hear from a Republican member of Congress is unprecedented. She hopes that next time there will be an opportunity to ask Hinson questions.

Hinson, a Marion resident who defeated Abby Finkenauer, a first-term Democrat, in 2020, appreciated the opportunity.