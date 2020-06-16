13th annual Red Cross blood drive held in memory of Kimberly Grimm

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held in memory of Kimberly Grimm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Windy Tree Café, 101 E Main St., and at the Riceville Community Center, 119 W. Main St., in Riceville. To abide with social distancing guidelines, two locations will be offered to the community to donate blood.
In 2006, Riceville native Kimberly Grimm died after a six-year battle with thrombotic thrombocytopenia purpura, a rare autoimmune disease that affects the platelets and red blood cells in the blood vessels causing the immune system to turn against normal cells within the body. Grimm received many blood products during her illness and she advocated for donating blood products.
“To have Riceville’s annual Red Cross community blood drive in memory of Kim is a great honor,” said Judy Grimm, Kim’s mother. “Kim would attend blood drives, share information and thank donors personally. Sometimes if she was traveling and saw a Red Cross donation site she would go inside and thank donors.”
Since 2007, this blood drive has been bringing Kim’s hometown community together with the mission of helping to save lives, and it has collected nearly 1,900 donations.
This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who comes to give blood during the time period of June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public guidance.
