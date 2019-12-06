Want to transfer ownership of a car? In Mitchell County, as of Jan. 1, you'll need a bill of sale to make that happen.
County Treasurer Shannon Paulus to the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors about the change at its Dec. 3 meeting.
“Howard, Worth, and Winneshiek counties already require a bill of sale, and they are working on unified state legislation to require a bill of sale," Paulus said. "If it passes it will then be required.”
Until now Mitchell County has not required the document, but Paulus said, the county has had a situation where someone lied about the cost of a car.
"This will give the Department of Revenue another piece of paper in the case of fraud. It shouldn’t be a hardship for the seller, and it will protect them as well,” Paulus said.
Supervisor Stan Walk looked over Paulus’ recommendation and stated his only objection was that the bill of sale would have to be notarized.
Paulus replied that notarization would not be necessary in Mitchell County.
Medical services for inmates
In a follow up to last week’s discussion of the county providing funds for medical services to inmates being held in the Mitchell County Jail, County Attorney Mark Walk said that he had contacted a sheriff in Wisconsin, over medical bills that had been incurred while their inmate was held in the county jail. The Wisconsin officer stated his county would pay half the medical bills of the inmate that was arrested in Mitchell County on a Wisconsin warrant.
During the discussion Supervisor Barb Francis stated that there is pending legislation in Congress that would keep incarcerated people on Medicaid benefits while they await trial, so counties would not have to cover the cost of medical treatment for prisoners.
“We will take all the help we can get,” Beaver said. Beaver is concerned that Mitchell County taxpayers could get stuck with the medical bill for a prisoner being held for another county, municipality, or another state.
OTHER ACTION
In other actions, Cole Smith was appointed township clerk in Liberty Township, and the base salary for Mitchell County employees was increased to $16 per hour.
The board also approved both a written FEMA policy and FEMA resolution, which will help the county with FEMA emergency funding in the future.
