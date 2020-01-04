You are the owner of this article.
New Hampton hands Riceville girls second loss
The Riceville girls basketball team lost for only the second time this season, falling 62-42 to New Hampton at home on Friday.

After being outscored 39-21 in the first half, the Wildcats were able to stay even with the Chickasaws in the second half, but could not bridge the gap.

Riceville shot only 34 percent from the floor (17-for-50) for the game, and managed just 5 of 12 from beyond the 3-point line. 

Sophomore Fair O'Malley led the Wildcats with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers. She also finished with six rebounds, behind junior Josie Gansen, who had a team-high eight boards.

Riceville will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday.

