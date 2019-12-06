Pat Moss – known as P. Buckley Moss to the art world – came to Osage last week to unveil a new work that proved dear to citizens of this small Mitchell County town: A rendering of the historic Cedar Valley Seminary building.
She came on the invitation of Allan Young, owner of the local framing shop, Frames and More. As a new dealer in her works, Young commissioned the art work and provided time for customers to meet Moss who, despite the wily and wet Iowa weather, kept smiling and chatting with those who wanted to add to their Moss collection or discover her artistry for the first time.
An early junior college, the seminary was among the first educational institutions of its kind in Iowa. Osage’s famous son, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hamlin Garland, attended classes there.
Over her two-day stay, Moss, 86, was more than happy to learn more about the area and the seminary. She chatted about her life, her art and her passion for providing art education to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity. The P. Buckley Moss Foundation for Children’s Education provides support for art projects and curricula that help kids with learning disabilities.
Moss said she knew how it felt to be the non-achieving student in most subjects. As a child growing up in New York City, she had a hard time with school due to dyslexia. But she found she excelled in art.
“I didn’t know why I was that way,” she said. “But I also knew I could do some things better than (the other kids) could.”
That confidence took her all the way to a successful art career and a life she clearly loves. A water colorist, she creates paintings that capture many of the rural areas in her beloved Shenandoah Valley in and around Radford, Virginia, where she lives most of the year. Many show the Amish and Mennonite culture, whose simple lifestyles captured her interest early. But she also loves landscapes and wildlife; many of her works show birds, especially geese. A preservationist at heart, she also loves older buildings and capturing them in her art. Most evoke a simple serenity.
Moss still smiles wide when recalling her first successful showing, some 50 years ago.
“It was in Roanoke (Virginia), and I ended up selling just about everything,” she said. “I can remember being so excited. It was a thrill. Finally, I could buy the paper, the brushes I needed.”
Her art has brought her international renown and legions of fans. Her daughter, Patty Moss, traveled with her to Osage and is the chief operating officer of the P. Buckley Moss Galleries. Some of Patty’s other siblings are also involved in the “family business.”
Patty Moss confided that her mother continues “to paint all the time.” And, on nights before appearances, Moss rarely sleeps at all.
“I think it’s just thinking about going, making sure everything is ready,” Patty said.
Moss has traveled the world, and has lived in Panama (“Oh yes, I had chickens walking through my kitchen,” she said with a chuckle) and Italy. She still owns a home in Cortona, in the Tuscany region of Italy. Italy is a special place in her family, since her mother was from Sicily. Another daughter co-owns the home with her there.
“(When there) we get up in the morning and go to Florence and find a place to sketch or paint,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place, very beautiful.” It comes as no surprise that her favorite painters are Modigliani, El Greco and Picasso – particularly energetic and passionate painters.
Her love of painting is continually sparked by new ideas and techniques.
“As artists we are always trying new things,” she said, adding that she also has a love of creating etchings. When asked how long it typically took her to paint a subject, she gave her now-famous and often-quoted answer.
“I say it took me 86 years,” she said, with a grin. “Because really, that’s the truth.” Her years of experience and practice are always part of the next work.
She seemed content with those years, over which she has painted hundreds of pieces. Moss continues to enjoy meeting new people, speaking about those things that inspire her works – and her life. Those relationships, she says, are important.
“You get involved wherever you are, you want to be involved. You make connections,” she said, smiling.
