More green thumbs will soon be found at Osage High School

“These teaching events will provide the elementary students a hands-on event to learn about an area of horticulture at their level and the high school students an opportunity to share their knowledge and excitement with the next generation,” Meyer said.

Other planned activities will be directed towards community members. Meyer said they would include a plant sale, workshop events such as creating your own bouquet, flower planting, and mother/daughter workshops.

“We designed this a lot from the agriculture greenhouse at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura,” Meyer said. “The automatic controls we plan to put in place will give the students a real-world experience like a full functioning greenhouse business.”

Meyer said her first long-term goal is for the greenhouse to be self-sustaining within three years. The second goal is to grow plants year-round.

“Within five years, the goal is to have five established annual events and/or workshops that operate out of the greenhouse,” Meyer said. “These are our three long-term goals we set last year. Obviously, we will adjust the timeframe to start once the greenhouse is up and functioning. The short-term goals will be set by the horticulture class students.”