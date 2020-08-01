More green thumbs will soon be found at Osage High School

Construction will soon be complete for the Osage Agriculture Greenhouse at Osage High School.
The 30-foot by 48-foot greenhouse, located south of the high school agricultural classroom, has an estimated price tag of $140,000. With the concrete already poured, along with cooperation from Mother Nature, the structure is slated to be completed this week.
“The structure will provide Osage students with 1,440-square-feet of learning space on school grounds,” said Osage High School Agricultural instructor and Osage FFA Advisor, Malayne Meyer.
Planned activities in the greenhouse will focus on current high school students, but encompass multiple generations throughout the year, Meyer said.
“During agriculture classes, activities will be tied back to AFNR standards, including those related to propagation, grafting, pruning, floral design, lab safety, and greenhouse management,” she said. “This greenhouse will also provide multiple student SAE (supervised agricultural experience) projects.”
Meyer said a handful of FFA members will be in charge of taking care of the greenhouse during the summer months, while growing their own plants on either an entrepreneurial or research basis.
One activity directed towards different ages will include high school students teaching elementary classes about various horticulture topics on scheduled classroom visits.
“These teaching events will provide the elementary students a hands-on event to learn about an area of horticulture at their level and the high school students an opportunity to share their knowledge and excitement with the next generation,” Meyer said.
Other planned activities will be directed towards community members. Meyer said they would include a plant sale, workshop events such as creating your own bouquet, flower planting, and mother/daughter workshops.
“We designed this a lot from the agriculture greenhouse at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura,” Meyer said. “The automatic controls we plan to put in place will give the students a real-world experience like a full functioning greenhouse business.”
Meyer said her first long-term goal is for the greenhouse to be self-sustaining within three years. The second goal is to grow plants year-round.
“Within five years, the goal is to have five established annual events and/or workshops that operate out of the greenhouse,” Meyer said. “These are our three long-term goals we set last year. Obviously, we will adjust the timeframe to start once the greenhouse is up and functioning. The short-term goals will be set by the horticulture class students.”
Meyer said the greenhouse will feature technology such as automatically-controlled vents in the roof and side-panels, a programmed drip irrigation system and climate control. The floor will be a full concrete pad, with a drain in the middle to hold down on mold, among other things.
“When we had started our quest we asked other agriculture teachers what they liked about their greenhouse and what they would have changed,” she said. “The main item we heard was many wished they would have put in completely concrete floors.
“This will help with mold, but also weeds, pests, and flexibility to change the interior layout of the greenhouse.”
In addition, there is a set of double doors on the front, facing east, and a single door on the back. “We have made sure the building is up to code and recommendations with Iowa's crazy weather,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the Osage FFA Chapter’s ag advisory council, which is comprised of a variety of community members who volunteer their time and help guide the program, has been essential to this project.
“We are very lucky with the companies, organizations, and individuals who see the educational value in this project and have contributed financially.”
Two grants have been received so far. They include a $10,000 FCSAmerica Working Here Fund Grant and a $6,300 grant from the Osage Education Foundation. “We also secured some state education funding called PERKINS,” Meyer said. “At this moment we are just over 50% funded with those grants, personal donations and business donations.”
Donors will be recognized on a donor board outside of the greenhouse based on the following donor levels, American - $10,000, State - $5,000, Chapter - $2,500, Greenhand - $1,000 and Friends of the FFA – Other donations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!