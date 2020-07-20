Mitchell supervisors OK hiring new engineer assistant

At the July 14 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm announced that Jackson Knudson will become the county’s new assistant to the County Engineer/Technician.
The board voted to officially hire Knudson at a starting salary of $62,000/year. Knudson will start work on July 20.
Supervisor Barb Francis questioned Brumm about the retirement of the county’s current assistant engineer, stating she had heard Jim Wheery may be staying on longer than was originally thought. Brumm told the board that if Wheery has extra time to train Knudsen, it would will be beneficial for the department, and will later visit with Wheery concerning a retirement date.
Sherriff Greg Beaver asked the board and County Attorney Mark Walk if his department needs to issue anymore citations to the man in New Haven who has been ticketed for having a junkyard where there is no zoning for one (see complete story on page 1A). Beaver said his department has already issued 15 citations, and that the first scheduled court appearance for the citations will be in September. Attorney Walk and the board agreed to stop issuing any further citations at this time.
The supervisors later approved a contract with Cost Advisory Services, and also approved the treasurer’s semi-annual report.
Supervisor Stan Walk reported that he is planning to attend an open house sponsored by Homes for Iowa on July 22 in Newton. He stated the homes that will be on display were produced by prison inmates, and can be purchased for $75,000, delivered on site. The quality stick-built homes, will be around 1,200 square feet, and have three bedrooms.
“This may be something local contractors may be interested in,” said Walk, who believes the houses would be ideal as a starter homes for young couples.
Walk also will be checking into the possibility of helping future released prisoners, who are currently working as carpenters, in the program. He thinks these trained carpenters might be a solution for local contractors who are having a difficult time finding skilled labor in the area.
Citing a report from Heartland Insurance, Francis stated that Mitchell County’s reported injuries fell from 97 the previous year to 69 this year. She also informed the board that she had visited with IT Samantha Sharper and was happy to report that the county computer system backs up hourly and daily.
