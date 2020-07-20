Mitchell supervisors OK hiring new engineer assistant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the July 14 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm announced that Jackson Knudson will become the county’s new assistant to the County Engineer/Technician.

The board voted to officially hire Knudson at a starting salary of $62,000/year. Knudson will start work on July 20.

Supervisor Barb Francis questioned Brumm about the retirement of the county’s current assistant engineer, stating she had heard Jim Wheery may be staying on longer than was originally thought. Brumm told the board that if Wheery has extra time to train Knudsen, it would will be beneficial for the department, and will later visit with Wheery concerning a retirement date.

Sherriff Greg Beaver asked the board and County Attorney Mark Walk if his department needs to issue anymore citations to the man in New Haven who has been ticketed for having a junkyard where there is no zoning for one (see complete story on page 1A). Beaver said his department has already issued 15 citations, and that the first scheduled court appearance for the citations will be in September. Attorney Walk and the board agreed to stop issuing any further citations at this time.

The supervisors later approved a contract with Cost Advisory Services, and also approved the treasurer’s semi-annual report.