Mitchell supervisors OK fiber optic line to Mitchell

Josh Byrnes, manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, came before the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 18 to obtain a permit to bury fiber optics cable in county ditches between Osage and Mitchell.
“We applied for a USDA 100 percent funding grant for the project, which was approved," Byrnes said during his presentation to the board. "We now will be running fiber optics to Mitchell and surrounding areas.
"We have some businesses there like Flashing Thunder, The Old County Seat Restaurant, and Twisted River Farms that will benefit greatly from the high speed internet. If we don’t run fiber optics to Mitchell, no one else will be doing it.”
Byrnes also told the board that OMU is also applying for another grant to run fiber optics to Orchard. In the absence of Supervisor Barb Francis, Stan Walk and Steve Smolik voted to approve the permit with the provision that County Engineer Rich Brumm would also have to approve the plans.
In other business, County Attorney Mark Walk asked the board to terminate a leasing agreement for an Otranto fishing access.
“Let’s terminate the lease, and replace it with an easement, which is a permanent lease,” said Mark Walk. The measure was approved.
The board approved Julie Devine’s request that she be granted permission to address county employees during the county’s open enrollment period for insurance. Representing Cigna Insurance, Devine will present county employees with the options to sign up for cancer insurance.
Kevin and Zachary Byrnes of Riceville asked the board to approve their Master Matrix Scoring for adding a second hog facility on their current building site on Underwood Avenue just south of Highway 9. The added building, which has received DNR approval, will house 2,450 head of hogs.
The board asked for public comment, and when there was none, they approved the measure with no dissent.
During closing remarks Stan Walk said he sent in the DNR grant request to tear down the county home.
"I think it looked good," he said. "I want to thank the city of Mitchell for helping us with this.”
Walk also commented on the bond rating process for the recent refinancing of bonds.
“We got an A-Plus rating. We have had A-Plus bond ratings, because the county has been run well over the past 12 years.”