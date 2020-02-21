Mitchell supervisors OK fiber optic line to Mitchell

Josh Byrnes, manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, came before the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 18 to obtain a permit to bury fiber optics cable in county ditches between Osage and Mitchell.

“We applied for a USDA 100 percent funding grant for the project, which was approved," Byrnes said during his presentation to the board. "We now will be running fiber optics to Mitchell and surrounding areas.

"We have some businesses there like Flashing Thunder, The Old County Seat Restaurant, and Twisted River Farms that will benefit greatly from the high speed internet. If we don’t run fiber optics to Mitchell, no one else will be doing it.”

Byrnes also told the board that OMU is also applying for another grant to run fiber optics to Orchard. In the absence of Supervisor Barb Francis, Stan Walk and Steve Smolik voted to approve the permit with the provision that County Engineer Rich Brumm would also have to approve the plans.

In other business, County Attorney Mark Walk asked the board to terminate a leasing agreement for an Otranto fishing access.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Let’s terminate the lease, and replace it with an easement, which is a permanent lease,” said Mark Walk. The measure was approved.