Mitchell County Supervisors plan for the future

This is the first time Michael Mayer, District 4 Supervisor, has held public office.

“I plan on making practical decisions to benefit everyone in Mitchell County,” Mayer said. “It’s just common sense. Some of the things I’ve seen them do I don’t agree with. I’m going to try to make good decisions."

Mayer said he was in favor of the increase from three supervisors to five.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “You get more input. It takes more than two to agree on something, to get something passed, which sometimes has been a problem in the past. I think that’s why it went from three to five. There was a problem with the three. That’s what everyone wanted. I plan to be part of the solution.

“I’ve been going to the meetings for the past two to three years. I feel comfortable about going in, with both feet on the ground. If I don’t know something I’m not going to comment on it until I do some research.”

Todd Frein

District 1 Supervisor

“My plan is to sit down with everybody," he said. "There are a handful of us new there and we’re all kind of on the same track."