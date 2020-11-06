Mitchell County Supervisors plan for the future

This is the first time Michael Mayer, District 4 Supervisor, has held public office.
“I plan on making practical decisions to benefit everyone in Mitchell County,” Mayer said. “It’s just common sense. Some of the things I’ve seen them do I don’t agree with. I’m going to try to make good decisions."
Mayer said he was in favor of the increase from three supervisors to five.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “You get more input. It takes more than two to agree on something, to get something passed, which sometimes has been a problem in the past. I think that’s why it went from three to five. There was a problem with the three. That’s what everyone wanted. I plan to be part of the solution.
“I’ve been going to the meetings for the past two to three years. I feel comfortable about going in, with both feet on the ground. If I don’t know something I’m not going to comment on it until I do some research.”
Todd Frein
District 1 Supervisor
“My plan is to sit down with everybody," he said. "There are a handful of us new there and we’re all kind of on the same track."
Frein said he would like the supervisors to get something figured out on the county's gravel roads bridges.
“The road situation, we’d like to see if we can come up with some solutions on our gravel roads," he said. "TIF money is a big subject. To keep what the three previous were doing — I don’t think we’re going into change a lot, just try and maybe do a few different things with taxpayers’ money."
Frein was impressed with voter participation in Mitchell County, regardless of whether they voted for or against him.
“I’m glad they’ve placed trust in me,” he said.
Mark Hendrickson
District 5 Supervisor
“My goal is to move the county forward in the direction it’s been going, and keep expanding on the program they have implemented,” Hendrickson said. “It’s in a growing state, and I’d like to see it moving forward."
The two biggest problems Hendrickson sees in Mitchell County are also two of the issues most problematic for all of America.
“Infrastructure is probably the biggest thing," he said. "Roads and bridges are in rough shape. It’s too bad there’s not enough money to fix everything. We’ve got to start plugging away at them."
Hendrickson believes mental health is another real big issue.
"We’ve got to drive so far to get help for people," he said. "We’ve got a nice hospital set up in Osage. We can maybe put a program in there for those people."
Hendrickson said of his fellow supervisors: "It looks like a good bunch of people to work with."
Jim Wherry
District 2 Supervisor
Wherry said he's ready to help continue with Mitchell County going in a positive direction.
“It’s been a good county in terms of unemployment and some of the programs that are existing," he said. "There are things I want to continue as far as what’s been established.
“There are also things we can do to improve that. Our agricultural market is the biggest industry we have in this county, and they’re driving on roads that are about 80 to 90 years old. I’d like to see us rebuild some of those roads."
Another priority for Wherry are existing programs.
"Our conservation department, which is basically our recreational department, they do things that people like to do," he said. "It’s not only for our local residents, but for people that are from out of county and will come here and spend their money. Some of the things Conservation is doing I’d like to see continue.
On the county's economic development: "The housing program has kind of been a controversial subject for people in Mitchell County," he said. "The program that was established does what it was established to do and it puts property tax into the system of Mitchell County.
“There’s been a call for doing a little more with that program in terms of renovating older houses — assisting with that. We could work to add on to that housing program.
On the county's Mental Health and Disability Services program, which is set up by the State: "We’re capped at a certain levy, by law as far as what we can charge for that.
“The MHDS program has been underfunded for a number of years because the State has put mandates in place that we have to do but they don’t pay for. The thing that would help that program immensely is if the State would pay for the mandates the State requires us to perform.”
Steve Smolik
District 3 Supervisor
Steve Smolik was having a good Thursday; he had just bagged a deer with a crossbow.
He believes the supervisors have done things that may be a little ahead of their time.
“In the past, the only thing we wanted to talk about was why we TIF and how we TIF," he said. "I think the public is sick of our spending. County taxpayer dollars are used for infrastructure within the county, and not for economic development and commercial projects.
“We definitely want to strive for economic development, but using taxpayer dollars to do so, I’m not for that. I’ve been known as the ‘no’ Supervisor.
Smolik said the Supervisors have other things to do than just TIFs.
"We’ve got the courthouse, we’ve got the sheriff’s department, we’ve got the roads department, we’ve got Conservation, we’ve got home health — those are the items we’ll want to address," he said. "And there will be other county things.
“In the past, we were doing things the public wasn’t all that crazed about and that’s why we had change. We went from three supervisors to five supervisors to get that change.
Smolik also believes mental health is a big issue.
"There really isn’t an answer to that yet. Mental health is very expensive. Money is hard to come by," he said. "The State is having issues with it. When mental health comes from within the county, it is a county expense.
“When we have a situation where someone has to be taken to a hospital or mental health facility, they’re full. We don’t have enough mental health facilities, and we don’t have the money to pay for them."
Smolik said the Supervisors will work for the community going into the future.
"We’ll address concerns the public has,” he said.
