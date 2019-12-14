Issues surrounding bridges and bridge repair were discussed at the Dec. 10 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting.
County Engineer Rich Brumm asked the supervisors to approve a $640,000 contract for the construction of a bridge over the Wapsi River, near McIntire, which was approved.
In a further discussion, Brumm told supervisors that his department is looking into repairing some smaller bridges north of Mitchell.
“We are seeing an increase in pricing for bridges. General pricing of construction is going up, and contractors have a lot of work, so costs could be higher than you think,” said Brumm.
County Attorney Mark Walk told the Board that he currently is conferring with Kingland Construction to form a contract between them and the county for the remodeling of the Home Health/Public Health offices. He stated there was no liquidated damage clause in the contract and asked the board if it wanted to have one before signing the contract.
A liquidated damage clause holds contractors responsible for not completing the project on time. Supervisor Walk moved to add a clause of $500 per day. The board approved, and attorney Walk said he would contact the construction company and ask the clause be added.
The board also approved the hiring of Lindsay Uhlenhopp, who will replace Pam Beyer, who is retiring on Jan. 3. Uhlenhopp has previously worked part time in the Treasurer’s Office.
Supervisors also approved paying $4,120.24 for half the cleanup of a property in McIntire after discovering that at the time of the cleanup the county held a tax certificate on the property. Part of the resolution passed includes the provision that the county will be reimbursed the money when the property is re-sold.
CEO Shelly Russell and CFO Greg Burkel provided a courtesy presentation of what has happened at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center this year. Russell remarked that the health center has seen an increase in patient flow due to having more physicians available in the facility.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are averaging 156 new patients every month for Mitchell County Regional Health Center sites,” said Russell. “Some of our patients are driving up to two hours to get here, because they can get in.”
She also spoke of how the medical facility hosts medical students and residents, which provides exposure to the health center. She stated their nearby housing has been beneficial for medical residents. She also reviewed the new construction that will provide a second operating room and additional same-day surgery rooms.
Burkel is a shared CFO with the Howard County Hospital which saves money, and helps the two medical centers share information.
Burkel stated the hospital benefits from a government reimbursement program when drugs are purchased from certain area pharmacies. The reimbursement doesn’t affect upfront cost of the meds, but payback to the hospital comes from companies after the drugs have been purchased.
Betty MaCarthy, who is on the Board of Trustees at the facility said, “Our team is remarkable and we wouldn’t be where we are without them.” MaCarthy was referring to the medical center's management, physicians, staff, and her fellow trustees.
Supervisor Walk remarked that for a county to have strong economic development it has to have good medical facilities. He expressed his support in recruiting more physicians, and for continuing to support ambulance service in areas of the county where there is no medical facilities.
“We are proud of you after looking over these financials. Being in the black is fantastic,” said Supervisor Barb Francis.
The Supervisors later voted to suspend the scheduled Dec. 24 meeting, with the understanding that if an emergency should arise they will meet on Monday, Dec. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.