Mitchell County Memorial Foundation announces 2020 scholarship

Applications are now available for the annual Mitchell County Memorial Foundation Scholarship for high school seniors.

This is the 15th year the foundation has provided one scholarship to a graduating senior from each of the three high schools in Mitchell County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A requirement for eligibility is the student’s desire to pursue a career in health care, such as nursing, pre-medicine or radiology. The $1,000 scholarships are for the purchase of textbooks, up to $500 each year for two years of the student’s formal education.

To apply, applicants must download the scholarship application from the Mitchell County Regional Health Center web site at www.mcrhc.com. Paper copies of the application are also available at the MCRHC Clinics in Osage, Riceville and St. Ansgar. The application deadline is March 11.

Donor gifts and memorials to the Mitchell County Memorial Foundation have made this scholarship opportunity available to Mitchell County students. Anyone who would like to make a gift to the foundation’s Scholarship Fund may send it to the Mitchell County Memorial Foundation, 616 North Eighth Street, Osage, Iowa 50461.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0