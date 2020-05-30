Mitchell County hospital to hold public hearing on possible $2.48M loan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mitchell County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing June 4 on a federal Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan of up to $2.48 million to make up for lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCRHC experienced the revenue decline because of the required postponement of elective surgeries and other services deemed non-essential, according to CEO Shelly Russell.

“As those services and surgeries resume, it's anticipated revenue will rebound,” she said in a statement provided to the Press-News. “Meanwhile, the majority of funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan will be used to support MCRHC employees.”

The U.S. Small Business Association has approved the loan and the funds have been distributed to MCRHC. The public hearing, which will be held via telephone conference, is a necessary technicality in the process, according to Russell.

If the MCRHC board doesn’t approve the loan, the hospital will pay it back, she stated.

The hospital and its clinics have 200 employees. None of them were furloughed due to COVID-19, according to Russell.

MCRHC was in a solid financial position before the pandemic, which has helped tremendously, she stated.