Mitchell County Health Fair scheduled for March 20

The Mitchell County Farm Bureau has again collaborated with the CRC to host the Mitchell County Health Fair.

The Health Fair, cosponsored with UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital, will be held from 7 a.m.–8:30 a.m. on March 20 at the Cedar River Complex.

This event is open to all residents in the area. The screening includes a standard 23 test profile for $20. Additional tests available are:

PSA (Prostrate), $10; TSH (Thyroid), $5; AIC (Glycosylated Hemoglobin) is $10; CBC (blood count) is $ 5 and Hep. C is $20.

There is no pre-registration required for this event; it is truly first come, first serve. When you register that morning, you will be able to review a list of tests offered and pick the ones that best fit your need. For best results, participants should fast for a minimum of 12 hours before the test is performed.

Attendees to the event should enter through the front doors of the CRC (building just North of the high school) and continue ahead to the lobby.

