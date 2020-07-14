Mitchell County finds new assistant engineer

During the July 7 Mitchell County Supervisor’s meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm asked the Board and County Attorney Mark Walk if he could vary from the county’s employee handbook while hiring an assistant engineer to replace Jim Wheery, who will retire on Aug. 17.
Brumm said he had made contact with a candidate, who has an engineering degree and several years of experience on the job. Brumm wanted to know if he could make the position salaried and change current vacation policy, if needed.
County Attorney Mark Walk stated that the county’s handbook is more of a guideline than a legal regulation, and stated that he feels the county’s current guidelines might have to be altered to find a highly qualified candidate for the position.
Supervisor Stan Walk stated that in many industries new employees can accumulate vacation hours from the beginning of their employment, and the county might have to change their policy to keep up with current standards of employment. After discussion the board encouraged Brumm to make an offer to the perspective candidate.
Brumm also told the board he has had a couple of complaints regarding larger rock on county roads. “We switched from three-quarter inch rock to one and an eighth inch rock, and the larger rock isn’t as hard on large tires, as it on smaller ones,” said Brumm, who is looking into the issue.
Sheriff Greg Beaver told the board that the July 4 holiday went pretty well, except for a few minor offenses. He did report that the department had found discarded firework’s debris along roadsides and in ditches.
“I would think they could clean up after themselves,” said Beaver.
Supervisor Barb Francis reported to the board that Samantha Sharper, who has been serving as a temporary summer IT fill in, received word last week that the college she will be attending in the fall will hold all their classes on-line. After receiving her school schedule, Sharper has worked it out so she can continue to serve as the county’s temporary IT until next spring, when Casey Ketelsen returns from National Guard deployment.
Stan Walk challenged other board members to keep their eyes open to the reduction in tax revenue that will come as a result of the current COVID-19 crisis. He told them that in 2010 when the economy was going through a recession, the lack of road construction projects gave the county an opportunity to find some lower bids for road projects at that time.
Walk stated that type of opportunity might arise again during the current crisis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!