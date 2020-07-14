Mitchell County finds new assistant engineer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the July 7 Mitchell County Supervisor’s meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm asked the Board and County Attorney Mark Walk if he could vary from the county’s employee handbook while hiring an assistant engineer to replace Jim Wheery, who will retire on Aug. 17.

Brumm said he had made contact with a candidate, who has an engineering degree and several years of experience on the job. Brumm wanted to know if he could make the position salaried and change current vacation policy, if needed.

County Attorney Mark Walk stated that the county’s handbook is more of a guideline than a legal regulation, and stated that he feels the county’s current guidelines might have to be altered to find a highly qualified candidate for the position.

Supervisor Stan Walk stated that in many industries new employees can accumulate vacation hours from the beginning of their employment, and the county might have to change their policy to keep up with current standards of employment. After discussion the board encouraged Brumm to make an offer to the perspective candidate.