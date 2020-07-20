Mitchell County Fair to be scaled back hybrid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Mitchell County Fair will not only be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns, but it will be a mix of live, on-ground events as well as streaming of the events over the internet, which will allow the whole county to view the judging at the fairgrounds live.

“We are mainly doing this for the youth of the county, so they can show off their hard work, said Mitchell County Fair Board President Adam Norby. "The onsite exhibiting will mainly be limited to exhibitors and their family members. We are trying to social distance, and keep things spread out. It will take a few more days to facilitate, but we had to stretch things out a little bit.”

All but the judging of 4-H and FFA projects and the online ribbon auction have been eliminated from the fair schedule. The current plan starts on July 21 with clothing exhibiting.

“Kids will drop off projects for static judging at the CRC Event Center on the fairgrounds from noon to 2:30 on Monday July 27,” said Olivia Logue, Mitchell County Youth Coordinator “Clover Kids then drop off their projects at the Event Center from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.”

Static judging will take place with only the judges present. Exhibitors will later receive written comments and their ribbons when they pick up their projects.