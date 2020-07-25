Mitchell County Fair begins Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today is the start of the 149th Mitchell County Fair. However, it’s not the county fair area residents have become accustomed.

This year’s 2020 Mitchell County Fair is scaled-back version due to coronavirus concerns.

It will still feature livestock events showcasing the hard work of area 4-H and FFA members who continued to put lot of time into their exhibits despite a pandemic. Ribbons will be awarded at all shows as in the past.

In addition, 4-H members will also able to present their static exhibits to a judge for the possibility of receiving a purple ribbon. However, they will not be present to answer judges’ questions.

Due to COVID-19, exhibitors were given three wrist bands for guests to watch the show in which they are exhibiting.

For those not receiving a wristband, streaming of the events will take place via the Mitchell County 4-H Facebook and Mitchell County 4-H- Iowa YouTube channel on the Internet.

Livestreaming will allow audience members near-and-far the opportunity to view the judging at the fairgrounds live, while in the comfort of their air-conditioned living room.

