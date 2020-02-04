Mitchell County Board OK's new voting districts

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Department has been in touch with the state regarding its intent to develop an online application for students to report violent crime in schools.
During the Jan. 28 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Greg Beaver said he had recently contacted the governor’s office.
“We have already developed an App and students in Riceville, Osage, and St Ansgar Schools are using it,” said Beaver, who worked with students from both Osage and St Ansgar to develop the App back in 2018. “We have asked to have time with the Governor to show them the App we are using.”
County road projects
While giving his weekly report, County Engineer Rich Brumm was asked what he would consider priority road projects should the county allocate Tax Increment Financing money for secondary roads. Brumm said he estimates $445,000 could be used for road patching and joint work on hard surface roads, and $150,000 could be used to cover shared costs with Howard County on a county line road where one bridge has been replaced and two more were resurfaced.
“We also know there are a lot of places out there on gravels roads that need repair,” added Brumm.
New voting districts OK'd
The board held a public hearing on Ordinance #51, which officially established the five new voting districts in the county for next fall’s election of five supervisors.
The redistricting came as a result of a county vote in 2018 to change the county’s supervisor board from three to five members in January of 2021. All current board members will have to rerun next November. The top three vote-getters in the five districts will be awarded four-year supervisor terms, and the two district winners with the fewest votes will be awarded two-year terms.
No one from the public spoke at the hearing, so the supervisors waved the first and second reading of the ordinance. The board then unanimously approved the ordinance establishing the new voting districts.
Promoting Mitchell County
Tony Stonecypher, director of Mitchell County Economic Development, shared with the board what the organization is doing to promote Mitchell County.
“We have considered making funds available to aid in the demolishing of old buildings to make room for new structures, and assist with funding infrastructure and utilities for new homes and businesses. Our other focus is marketing Mitchell County. We have made three promotional videos, so we can put a face on Mitchell County,” said Stonecypher. “The best way for us to get out there is through social media.”
He said his organization’s request for funding would come at a later date.
Supervisor Stan Walk said he thinks people confuse cost of living with standard of living.
"You can get $15 an hour in Mitchell County, and $23 an hour in Minneapolis and have the same standard of living," Walk said. "The two big things needed here in the county is a workforce and housing.”
MCRHC seeks money for demolition
Hospital board member Betty McCarthy and Shelly Russell, director of the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, asked the supervisors for $32,400 to demolish and remove the old day care building that sits on their property. McCarthy said they had made the same request of City of Osage to share equally in the cost.
The supervisors tabled the discussion until they hear what Osage will do in the matter.
Foster Grandparents seek $1,000
Sarah Merrifield, representing the Foster Grandparents Program, asked supervisors for a $1,000 grant to support the organization. The organization promotes mentoring relationships between senior volunteers and school age children. The organization reported that children’s manners, behaviors, ability to focus, and skill levels drastically improve with children who are in the program.
“I think this is a wonderful program,” said supervisor Barb Francis. The board said the grant request would be reviewed once county budgeting is complete.