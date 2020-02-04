Mitchell County Board OK's new voting districts

The redistricting came as a result of a county vote in 2018 to change the county’s supervisor board from three to five members in January of 2021. All current board members will have to rerun next November. The top three vote-getters in the five districts will be awarded four-year supervisor terms, and the two district winners with the fewest votes will be awarded two-year terms.

No one from the public spoke at the hearing, so the supervisors waved the first and second reading of the ordinance. The board then unanimously approved the ordinance establishing the new voting districts.

Promoting Mitchell County

Tony Stonecypher, director of Mitchell County Economic Development, shared with the board what the organization is doing to promote Mitchell County.

“We have considered making funds available to aid in the demolishing of old buildings to make room for new structures, and assist with funding infrastructure and utilities for new homes and businesses. Our other focus is marketing Mitchell County. We have made three promotional videos, so we can put a face on Mitchell County,” said Stonecypher. “The best way for us to get out there is through social media.”

He said his organization’s request for funding would come at a later date.