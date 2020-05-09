Mitchell County board discusses helping small businesses struggling in pandemic

The supervisors also voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2019 county audit report. During discussion Francis addressed some of the concerns that Al Winters had publicly brought up about the report.

In a letter from Katie Henry, director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, and also signed by businessmen Lindsey Falk and Harlan Bisbee, the supervisors were asked if the board intended to assist small businesses in the county that have been affected by the current shutdowns.

During the discussion, Stonecypher stated that his Economic Development Committee recently met and he suggested that the organization’s revolving loan fund, which was originally funded through the USDA, could be used to provide loans at 0 percent interest. If the fund should be used for a loan program, it will require a certain amount of security before the money is lent.

Francis liked the idea of making loans available at 0 percent interest.

Board members also discussed whether it will be their own loan package or whether it would be in cooperation with towns in the county.