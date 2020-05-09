Mitchell County board discusses helping small businesses struggling in pandemic

After pledging to use less rock last week, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm sought further savings for the county, asking the supervisors to approve L R Falk Construction’s rock quote of $13.32 per ton for the 2020 year.
“This is less than it was last year,” said Brumm who told the board the county is estimating it will be using 5,400 tons less rock than it did last year.
“We are trying to soften the budget a little bit,” said Brumm who expects that the current Covid-19 crisis will lessen the Road Department’s revenue.
“His budget is going down. The state has already said their contribution is estimated to go down 25 percent,” said Supervisor Barb Francis.
The board approved the quote.
Brumm informed the board that the county is resurfacing a mile of 390TH Street, which connects Worth County with Balsam Avenue. Working with Worth County, the resurfaced road will now connect Grafton with the hard surfaced Balsam Avenue. Brumm said the road material is an overlay product that has improved surface properties, which helps reduce cracking.
The board also took action to approve Tim Schultz’s application for the county’s housing incentive program. During discussion, Mitchell County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher suggested the supervisors might consider establishing a policy to financially help with the demolition of vacant buildings, saying that it would help make way for new structures that add to tax revenues.
The supervisors also voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2019 county audit report. During discussion Francis addressed some of the concerns that Al Winters had publicly brought up about the report.
In a letter from Katie Henry, director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, and also signed by businessmen Lindsey Falk and Harlan Bisbee, the supervisors were asked if the board intended to assist small businesses in the county that have been affected by the current shutdowns.
During the discussion, Stonecypher stated that his Economic Development Committee recently met and he suggested that the organization’s revolving loan fund, which was originally funded through the USDA, could be used to provide loans at 0 percent interest. If the fund should be used for a loan program, it will require a certain amount of security before the money is lent.
Francis liked the idea of making loans available at 0 percent interest.
Board members also discussed whether it will be their own loan package or whether it would be in cooperation with towns in the county.
Al Winters, who called in during the public forum, suggested to Board Chair Francis that $400,000, which is currently sitting in the Optional Sales Tax Fund, could be used for assistance. Winters suggested that such funding would not require that local businesses be placed in an Urban Renewal Plan. Francis stated that those funds might have to be used elsewhere.
Supervisor Stan Walk later suggested that a portion of the previously approved funding for the on-hold Otranto Dam Project might be redirected toward helping local businesses. The original funding was TIF money, so if the funds are redirected only to businesses in the Urban Renewal Plan would be eligible for assistance.
Supervisor Steve Smolik stated that he thinks the board should first see how state and federal funding will help local businesses before the county steps in to assist.
No action was taken on any of the suggested programs.
