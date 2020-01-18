Mitchell County Board: Bees, roads and public speaking
Mitchell County Board: Bees, roads and public speaking

At the Jan. 14 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors Meeting, Supervisor Barb Francis clarified a statement about the Public Comments Rule.

At the Jan. 7 meeting, Francis had put forth a rule stating that speakers during the Public Comment Section of meetings would be limited to three minutes per person.

“I realize that last week I put into place a public comment rule, so when we have a room full of people everyone has a chance to talk. But if we have something more controversial on the agenda, we can spend more time on it,” said Francis.

Road Projects

County Engineer Rich Brumm told the supervisors that he is finishing up estimates on several road projects and will soon present his estimates to the board for approval.

He also asked the board to provide him with an amount that they will allow for him to spend on secondary roads so he can plan what projects that can take place on graveled roads.

Barb Francis

Francis

Honey Bee Day

The board was asked to approve a proclamation that designates Feb. 13 as Iowa Honey Bee Day. The board approved the measure, and Francis read from Governor Kim Reynold's state proclamation. The document states that honey bees pollinate 90 grown crops across the nation, and provide an estimated $92 million of economic value to crops in Iowa.

Beekeeping

St. Ansgar fifth-graders checking out the bee station in 2018, learning about beekeeping including just how many pounds of honey bees produce. The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring Feb. 13 Honey bee Day

In her proclamation, Gov. Reynolds also warned of the threats to the pollinators from invasive pests, decreasing foliage, varying climate, and from the use of pesticides and herbicides. Forty-five hundred bee keepers across the state produce 4 million pounds of honey.

The board was also informed that Jean Koster was hired as a registered nurse by Mitchell County Home Health/Public Health.

