Mitchell County Board: Bees, roads and public speaking

At the Jan. 14 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors Meeting, Supervisor Barb Francis clarified a statement about the Public Comments Rule.

At the Jan. 7 meeting, Francis had put forth a rule stating that speakers during the Public Comment Section of meetings would be limited to three minutes per person.

“I realize that last week I put into place a public comment rule, so when we have a room full of people everyone has a chance to talk. But if we have something more controversial on the agenda, we can spend more time on it,” said Francis.

Road Projects

County Engineer Rich Brumm told the supervisors that he is finishing up estimates on several road projects and will soon present his estimates to the board for approval.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He also asked the board to provide him with an amount that they will allow for him to spend on secondary roads so he can plan what projects that can take place on graveled roads.

Honey Bee Day