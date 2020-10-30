Mitchell Co. Dist. 5 Supervisor candidate Mark Hendrickson

For Saint Ansgar native Mark Hendrickson, holding a county supervisor seat is a family tradition.
Hendrickson, 60, is a diesel mechanic and farms his family's land outside of Osage, and now he's hoping to sit on the board of supervisors in Mitchell County's fifth district.
"Although this is my first position in politics, it does not mean that I lack the knowledge to be successful. I have had many great leaders and role models in my life," Hendrickson said.
"My grandfather and father were both county supervisors who both served multiple terms, and I have learned a lot from growing up around them," said Hendrickson. "I feel that it is now my time to step out and share some of those great aspects to continue to improve our county."
Hendrickson, who also spent nearly 20 years working for the county, thinks the insight gained from that time will be an asset when it comes to making decisions on the board.
"Working for the county, I have observed many road issues and spending issues that could be improved, Hendrickson said. "I think having a background knowledge and a behind-the-scenes view helps me to better make decisions when it comes to these concerns."
And he doesn't seem to have any reservations about moving to a five-seat board "I am excited to work alongside any of these individuals and get to learn more about the ideas they have for our area," Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson said he hopes to be able to help enact changes in Mitchell County supporting the growth of affordable housing for seniors and families, as well as an expansion of mental health care availability.
"Mental health is an issue affecting many people, those in this area, however must travel 40 minutes to receive help and counseling, Hendrickson said. "I think we should consider ways we can provide a little more help to those in our county, with more convenience."
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
