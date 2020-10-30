Mitchell Co. Dist. 5 Supervisor candidate Mark Hendrickson

For Saint Ansgar native Mark Hendrickson, holding a county supervisor seat is a family tradition.

Hendrickson, 60, is a diesel mechanic and farms his family's land outside of Osage, and now he's hoping to sit on the board of supervisors in Mitchell County's fifth district.

"Although this is my first position in politics, it does not mean that I lack the knowledge to be successful. I have had many great leaders and role models in my life," Hendrickson said.

"My grandfather and father were both county supervisors who both served multiple terms, and I have learned a lot from growing up around them," said Hendrickson. "I feel that it is now my time to step out and share some of those great aspects to continue to improve our county."

Hendrickson, who also spent nearly 20 years working for the county, thinks the insight gained from that time will be an asset when it comes to making decisions on the board.

"Working for the county, I have observed many road issues and spending issues that could be improved, Hendrickson said. "I think having a background knowledge and a behind-the-scenes view helps me to better make decisions when it comes to these concerns."