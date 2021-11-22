Mistletoe Market coming to the Cedar River Complex

Crisp air, chilly temps and sweater weather all mean the holidays are coming to Osage. The public is invited to the Mistletoe Market, the annual vendor event at the Cedar River Complex Events Center.

Mistletoe Market will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 4. The CRC Events Center is located at 1006 Chestnut St. in Osage.

There will be great vendors ranging from beauty, to kitchen essentials, home décor and more, according to the press release. Those interested in being a vendor for Mistletoe Market may register their direct sales/home based business for a booth, or join Mistletoe Market as a guest for a fun day of holiday shopping.

A mimosa and bloody Mary cash barf will be available, as well as a freewill donation lunch.

To sign up as a home-based business or a direct sale vendor, call the CRC at 641-832-3600. For more information, call the same number or search www.cedarrivercomplex.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0