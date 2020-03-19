Minnesota's Mower County confirms one COVID-19 case

One COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Mower County, Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Mower County neighbors Iowa's Mitchell County to the north.

The patient is in their 50s and is a resident of Mower County, and was likely exposed through community spread, according to Mower County Health and Human Services. The patient developed symptoms March 14 and sought health care March 15, when samples were collected, and the test was found positive March 18.

Minnesota Department of Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the presumptive results are considered actionable by health officials.

The patient is recovering at home in isolation; Mower County Public Health and MDH are working together to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual.

As many north central Iowa counties await testing kits and results, it's not yet clear how widely spread COVID-19 may be in the area. If you live in Mitchell County and believe you may have the virus and want to get tested, you can call the Mitchell County Regional Health Center at 641-732-6000.