Minnesota's Mower County confirms one COVID-19 case

One COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Mower County, Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Mower County neighbors Iowa's Mitchell County to the north.
The patient is in their 50s and is a resident of Mower County, and was likely exposed through community spread, according to Mower County Health and Human Services. The patient developed symptoms March 14 and sought health care March 15, when samples were collected, and the test was found positive March 18.
Minnesota Department of Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but the presumptive results are considered actionable by health officials.
The patient is recovering at home in isolation; Mower County Public Health and MDH are working together to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual.
As many north central Iowa counties await testing kits and results, it's not yet clear how widely spread COVID-19 may be in the area. If you live in Mitchell County and believe you may have the virus and want to get tested, you can call the Mitchell County Regional Health Center at 641-732-6000.
Unless you're experiencing an emergency, call ahead to any health center before visiting to ensure you're following proper protocol and minimizing risk of contracting or spreading the virus. Continue best hygiene and social distancing practices to protect both yourself and members of the community who are particularly susceptible to illness.
In Cerro Gordo County, MercyOne in Mason City has opened a testing site at North Iowa Events Center. Due to a limited number of test kits at this time, testing is being limited to those who meet specific criteria from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
MercyOne North Iowa has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the North Iowa Event Center.
Mitchell County Press and the Globe Gazette will continue sharing COVID-19 developments as they occur.
To monitor cases in Iowa, visit: idph.iowa.gov
To monitor cases in Minnesota, visit: health.state.mn.us