Minister's column: You'll always have a father who loves you

Several days ago, we celebrated our dads on Father’s Day. Those of you who still have your fathers with you are truly blessed. I have been without mine for a good number of years. But I will always have my Heavenly Father.
Psalm 68:5 - A Father to the fatherless, a Defender of widows, is God in His holy dwelling… and we all have that Father.
Malachi 2:10a - Do we not all have one Father? Did not one God create us?
So, if we all have one father, even if we no longer have our earthly one, we will always have our Heavenly Father.
I grieved my earthly dad at times, but he loved me and forgave me. And I know I have grieved my Heavenly Father, but He is always ready to forgive.
Matthew 6:14 - For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.
Isn’t it wonderful that we have such a loving, forgiving God? We need to show Him or gratitude by thanking and praising Him!
The old hymns are a great way to do just that. Since we haven’t been able to hold Cowboy Church services at Apple Valley Assisted Living, you can sing this at home:
"I Know Not Why God’s Wondrous Grace," Written by Daniel W. Whittle and James McGranahan
I know not why God’s wondrous grace,
To me He hath made known,
Nor why, unworthy, Christ in love,
Redeemed me for His own.
But “I know whom I have believed,
And am persuaded that He is able,
To keep that which I’ve committed,
Unto Him against that day.”
I know not how this saving faith,
To me He did impart,
Nor how believing in His Word,
Wrought peace with-in my heart.
But “I know whom I have believed,
And am persuaded that He is able,
To keep that which I’ve committed,
Unto Him against that day.”
I know not how the Spirit moves,
Convincing men of sin,
Revealing Jesus through the Word,
Creating faith in Him.
But “I know whom I have believed,
And am persuaded that He is able,
To keep that which I’ve committed,
Unto Him against that day.”
I know not when my Lord may come,
At night or noonday fair,
Nor if I walk the vale with Him,
Or meet Him in the air.
But “I know whom I have believed,
And am persuaded that He is able,
To keep that which I’ve committed,
Unto Him against that day.”
The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.
