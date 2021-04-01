Minister's column: Who’s in charge?

You may think this is a strange topic for Holy Week. You see, simply acknowledging that Jesus is God is not enough. We must allow him to change us and mold us to be more and more like him if we are truly saved. This is called sanctification and it is a life-long process.
We will not be perfect in this life, but our lives should be evidence that we are followers of Jesus. Christ’s death and resurrection would be for nothing if no one allowed Him to make a difference in their lives.
Job is a book in the bible about a man who was very wealthy. He was considered the greatest of all the people living in the East at that time. Job was a man of God and had been blessed by God. But perhaps Job thought he was in control of his own life. He had it made: a good home, good family, wealth, and he was a very important person.
Do you ever have that feeling, that you are in control? I used to. I was always in demand as a worker. I’m not trying to toot my own horn, it was a fact. I was 6-foot-4, strong, and took pride in my work. Some days I would work all day, then load a truck and drive most of the night, getting to my destination early in the morning, unload and then drive back home.
I thought I was in control, but I wasn’t. I’m sure God was protecting me, keeping me safe during those long, tired hours on the road. Most of us probably feel that we are in control of our own lives as young people.
I had several jobs where I made a good living and I thought I was fixed for life. But it didn’t work that way because I hadn’t asked God to be in charge of my life. I was a believer, but I had to learn to surrender my life to Him. God had to keep hammering away at my sense of self-sufficiency and pride. At least until I finally got the message. I’m a slow learner!
Job got the message, too. As we read on, we see that he lost everything: his children, his possessions, his home, and even his health. And we find him sitting on a pile of ashes, listening to three friends who were not good at comforting him.
Finally, Job listened to God as He spoke about how He formed the earth and everything that is in it, even the big, powerful, and magnificent creatures. Then Job gave God control of his life, repenting and turning everything over to God. So, God blessed him again and restored his health. God gave him another family, doubled his wealth, and gave him a long life.
We need to turn everything over to God in our lives and let Him take charge of us and all that we have.
The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.