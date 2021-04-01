Minister's column: Who’s in charge?

You may think this is a strange topic for Holy Week. You see, simply acknowledging that Jesus is God is not enough. We must allow him to change us and mold us to be more and more like him if we are truly saved. This is called sanctification and it is a life-long process.

We will not be perfect in this life, but our lives should be evidence that we are followers of Jesus. Christ’s death and resurrection would be for nothing if no one allowed Him to make a difference in their lives.

Job is a book in the bible about a man who was very wealthy. He was considered the greatest of all the people living in the East at that time. Job was a man of God and had been blessed by God. But perhaps Job thought he was in control of his own life. He had it made: a good home, good family, wealth, and he was a very important person.

Do you ever have that feeling, that you are in control? I used to. I was always in demand as a worker. I’m not trying to toot my own horn, it was a fact. I was 6-foot-4, strong, and took pride in my work. Some days I would work all day, then load a truck and drive most of the night, getting to my destination early in the morning, unload and then drive back home.