Minister's column: What are you building?

For we are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.
By the grace God has given me, I laid a foundation as a wise builder, and someone else is building on it. But each one should build with care. For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ.
If anyone builds on this foundation using gold, silver, costly stones, wood, hay or straw, their work will be shown for what it is, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work. If what has been built survives, the builder will receive a reward. If it is burned up, the builder will suffer loss but yet will be saved—even though only as one escaping through the flames.
Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple. I Corinthians 3:9-17
This tells us that we are builders. We are in the construction business no matter what our occupation is. We are to build our building on the foundation of Jesus. Now, anyone knows that you need a good strong foundation for anything you build.
Matthew 7:24-27 gives us a fine example of what kind of foundation is needed to build anything:
“Therefore, everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.”
And surely, we need a strong foundation for God’s building.
Another important item is the materials that we choose for our building. Any contractor will tell you that wood, hay, and straw will burn. And if we are to be tried by fire, those things will be burned up.
Gold and silver, on the other hand, are refined by fire. Fire may change the shape of whatever part of it happens to be in the flames, but it will not destroy it or consume it. We will be tested one day. We want to endure, and we will if the Spirit of God dwells in us.
Are you God’s temple? Have you invited His Holy Spirit to live in your heart? Are you building with good building materials? Are you building on the foundation of Jesus Christ?
God bless you, wise master builders.
