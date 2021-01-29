Minister's column: What are you building?

“Therefore, everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.”

And surely, we need a strong foundation for God’s building.

Another important item is the materials that we choose for our building. Any contractor will tell you that wood, hay, and straw will burn. And if we are to be tried by fire, those things will be burned up.

Gold and silver, on the other hand, are refined by fire. Fire may change the shape of whatever part of it happens to be in the flames, but it will not destroy it or consume it. We will be tested one day. We want to endure, and we will if the Spirit of God dwells in us.

Are you God’s temple? Have you invited His Holy Spirit to live in your heart? Are you building with good building materials? Are you building on the foundation of Jesus Christ?

God bless you, wise master builders.

The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.

