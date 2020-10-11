MINISTER'S COLUMN: He said, she said, but what is really said?

I imagine that I am like most of you and I cannot wait for Nov. 4, so that the elections, and all these political mailings come to an end. I’ve been reading some of the things that come in the mail, and listening to some of the commercials on television and radio, and I’ve come to the conclusion that you have to be careful in sifting through things.

Just the other day I heard a commercial on the radio stating that one candidate talked about "privatizing Social Security" then actually had that candidate stating in their own voice, “I have talked about privatizing Social Security.” What does this tell me? Absolutely nothing. Last week the Parish Council at Sacred Heart meet, and during that meeting we “talked about Christmas Masses.” Nothing was decided, we simply talked. To say that “I talked about” does not give any indication that I am for, against, or undecided about something. It simply means “I talked about it.”