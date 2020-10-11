MINISTER'S COLUMN: He said, she said, but what is really said?

I imagine that I am like most of you and I cannot wait for Nov. 4, so that the elections, and all these political mailings come to an end. I’ve been reading some of the things that come in the mail, and listening to some of the commercials on television and radio, and I’ve come to the conclusion that you have to be careful in sifting through things.
Just the other day I heard a commercial on the radio stating that one candidate talked about "privatizing Social Security" then actually had that candidate stating in their own voice, “I have talked about privatizing Social Security.” What does this tell me? Absolutely nothing. Last week the Parish Council at Sacred Heart meet, and during that meeting we “talked about Christmas Masses.” Nothing was decided, we simply talked. To say that “I talked about” does not give any indication that I am for, against, or undecided about something. It simply means “I talked about it.”
In looking over the 17 political mailings I have gotten, so far, this week, most of them do not specify much of anything. Half of them told me who not to vote for but did not say anything about who to vote for. Only three asked me to vote for a specific candidate. Very few identified as either being from the Republican or Democratic Party. Nine of them stated, “not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.” Only seven talk about the positives of a particular person, without saying anything negative about the other (I was actually impressed that this one was so high).
During this election year, when so many are vying for our attention and support, we need to remember only one thing: God stating, “I am the Lord your God, there is no other.” And Jesus reminds us of the two great commandments, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Someone told me last week, that the candidates want us to vote out of fear, while our faith tells us to vote out of Love. Love of God and love of neighbor.
Rev. Raymond Burkle is pastor of the St. Isidore Cluster, 218 S. 12th St.
