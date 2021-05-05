MINISTER'S COLUMN: He said, she said, but what is really said?

Jesus says in John 15:9 -- "As the Father loves me, so I also love you. Remain in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father's commandments and remain in his love."

As we celebrate "Mother's Day," isn't this also what our moms want for us? To feel and know their love, even when they are not around. To know that they want the best for us, and that they pray for us and worry for us. They want to protect us, even after we have grown up. Just as our mother's teach us some of the most important lessons in our lives, so does Jesus.

"As I have done, so you must do."

"Do onto others as you would have them do onto you."

"Love one another as I have loved you."

This is why parents are the first educators in the ways of faith, because at an early age they instill in us the primary values that guide us throughout our lives. Take a moment to reflect on some of the great lessons your mother has taught you, reflect on some of the sayings she used or still uses. Spend some time reflecting on great memories you had together, and offer a "Thank you!"

Rev. Raymond Burkle is pastor of the St. Isidore Cluster, 218 S. 12th St.

