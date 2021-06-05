Minister's column: Grace important part of salvation

(Acts 13:43) Now when the congregation had broken up, many of the Jews and devout proselytes followed Paul and Barnabas, who, speaking to them, persuaded them to continue in the grace of God.

(Acts 14:3) Therefore they stayed there a long time, speaking boldly in the Lord, who was bearing witness to the word of His grace, granting signs and wonders to be done by their hands.

We are warned of the problems of strange doctrines, and we see many today.

(Hebrews 13:9) And with great power the apostles gave witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And great grace was upon them all.

(Isaiah 26:10) Let grace be shown to the wicked, yet he will not learn righteousness;

In the land of uprightness he will deal unjustly, and will not behold the majesty of the LORD.

(Hebrews 10:29) Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing, and insulted the Spirit of grace?

(Acts 15:11) “But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ we shall be saved in the same manner as they.”