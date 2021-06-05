Minister's column: Grace important part of salvation

Grace is something not talked about much nowadays, even from some pulpits. But grace is a very important part of salvation. We sing songs about grace, like “Amazing Grace,” but does it register?
Our bible has a lot to say about grace:
(Ephesians 2:8-9) For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.
(John 1:14 & 17) And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.
Grace was very important to the early church:
(Acts 4:33) And with great power the apostles gave witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And great grace was upon them all.
(Acts 11:22-24) Then news of these things came to the ears of the church in Jerusalem, and they sent out Barnabas to go as far as Antioch. When he came and had seen the grace of God, he was glad, and encouraged them all that with purpose of heart they should continue with the Lord. For he was a good man, full of the Holy Spirit and of faith. And a great many people were added to the Lord.
(Acts 13:43) Now when the congregation had broken up, many of the Jews and devout proselytes followed Paul and Barnabas, who, speaking to them, persuaded them to continue in the grace of God.
(Acts 14:3) Therefore they stayed there a long time, speaking boldly in the Lord, who was bearing witness to the word of His grace, granting signs and wonders to be done by their hands.
We are warned of the problems of strange doctrines, and we see many today.
(Isaiah 26:10) Let grace be shown to the wicked, yet he will not learn righteousness;
In the land of uprightness he will deal unjustly, and will not behold the majesty of the LORD.
(Hebrews 10:29) Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing, and insulted the Spirit of grace?
(Acts 15:11) “But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ we shall be saved in the same manner as they.”
(II Timothy 1:8-9) Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me His prisoner, but share with me in the sufferings for the gospel according to the power of God, who has saved us and called us with a holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace which was given to us in Christ Jesus before time began.
We are called to do God’s will, not our own. We need to run the race like the apostle Paul ran his race.
(Acts 20:24) But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my race with joy, and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.
God Bless you all.
(Revelation 22:21) The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.