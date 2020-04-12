Minister's column: God will always remain the same

Several days ago, I saw a headline: "The World is Changing, and We Must Change Too." Since God created the earth, as is recorded in Genesis, the earth (our world) has been changing. It really began changing when man appeared on the scene and sinned in Genesis chapter 3. As a result, thorns and thistles appeared on the earth, something that was unheard of before. The earth has continued to change through the year, but God is still in control of it all.
Down through the ages, God’s chosen people strayed away from Him. Each time, God brought them back to Him by allowing them to experience hardships. After one 400-year-long hardship, God rescued His people from slavery and gave them a set of rules to live by, the ten commandments.
God knew that we weren’t capable of following those rules on our own, and that He would need to rescue us from our sin. Jesus came and lived on earth as a man. He taught us about Himself, His Father, and the Holy Spirit. Then He willingly died on the cross, taking the punishment that we deserved, to pay the penalty for our sins. Then He rose from the dead, so that we could also defeat death, and live forever with Him in heaven.
Man, on the other hand, has come to believe that the ten commandments are just ten suggestions, and we can do as we please without suffering the consequences. Such happenings have been recorded all through the bible. Not more so than in Romans 1:20-25 - "For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like corruptible man—and birds and four-footed animals and creeping things.
"Therefore, God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, who exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen."
Some change is good, but it never should go against God’s laws or statutes, for only He will judge. Romans 1:18 - "For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness."
You may say, “but that was then, now it is different.” Malachi 3:6 - “For I am the Lord, I do not change. Therefore you are not consumed, O sons of Jacob.”
God is the same now, as He was then, and will be forever.
