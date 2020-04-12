Minister's column: God will always remain the same

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several days ago, I saw a headline: "The World is Changing, and We Must Change Too." Since God created the earth, as is recorded in Genesis, the earth (our world) has been changing. It really began changing when man appeared on the scene and sinned in Genesis chapter 3. As a result, thorns and thistles appeared on the earth, something that was unheard of before. The earth has continued to change through the year, but God is still in control of it all.

Down through the ages, God’s chosen people strayed away from Him. Each time, God brought them back to Him by allowing them to experience hardships. After one 400-year-long hardship, God rescued His people from slavery and gave them a set of rules to live by, the ten commandments.

God knew that we weren’t capable of following those rules on our own, and that He would need to rescue us from our sin. Jesus came and lived on earth as a man. He taught us about Himself, His Father, and the Holy Spirit. Then He willingly died on the cross, taking the punishment that we deserved, to pay the penalty for our sins. Then He rose from the dead, so that we could also defeat death, and live forever with Him in heaven.