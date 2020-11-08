Minister's column: God bless all those who serve

Halloween is past and we are fast approaching another important day in the month of November. Us old folks, long in the tooth, remember it as Armistice Day, which is now called Veteran’s Day in the United States. In Canada it is called Remembrance Day.

Armistice Day is celebrated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France, at 5:45 a.m., for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, and the guns fell silent at eleven o'clock in the morning—the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918. It was declared a legal holiday—a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.

We also remember the brave men and women who answered the call to serve their country and gave their all to the just cause. We honor those who served not just in that war, but in every conflict before and since then. It is a noble thing they did, serving to stop the spread of tyranny and oppression.

Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.

So, to all who served, living or dead, we owe a debt we can never repay. Thank you to all who served, be it on the battlefield or the home front. May God bless and reward you.

The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.

