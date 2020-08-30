Minister's column: Evil spelled backwards is live

Everyone realizes without too much trouble that we have lots of evil in the world. We see evidence of this in the news every day. God hates evil, and so we should hate it, too.
Psalm 34:15-16 - "The eyes of the LORD are on the righteous, and his ears are attentive to their cry; but the face of the LORD is against those who do evil, to blot out their name from the earth."
Even though we know God abhors evil, because man is sinful, He embraces it.
Proverbs 1:10-16 - "My son, if sinners entice you, do not consent. If they say, 'Come with us, let us lie in wait to shed blood. Let us lurk secretly for the innocent without cause. Let us swallow them alive like Sheol (the grave). And whole, like those who go down to the Pit. We shall find all kinds of precious possessions. We shall fill our houses with spoil. Cast in your lot among us, let us all have one purse.'
"My son, do not walk in the way with them, keep your foot from their path. For their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed blood."
But we need to learn from God’s word that evil will not triumph.
Proverbs 24:19-20 - "Do not fret because of evildoers, nor be envious of the wicked. For there will be no prospect for the evil man. The lamp of the wicked will be put out."
Psalm 49:5-9 - "Why should I fear in the days of evil, when the iniquity at my heels surrounds me? Those who trust in their wealth and boast in the multitude of their riches, none of them can by any means redeem his brother, nor give to God a ransom for him — for the redemption of their souls is costly, and it shall cease forever — that he should continue to live eternally, and not see the Pit."
If you turn the letters of evil around, they spell live. That is what we ultimately strive for … to live and live eternally.
Proverbs 4:4 - "He also taught me and said to me: 'Let your heart retain my words. Keep my commands, and live.'"
John 3:16-17 - "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved."
I John 4:9 - "In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him."
So, turn away from evil, or turn it around, and live!
The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!