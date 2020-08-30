Minister's column: Evil spelled backwards is live

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone realizes without too much trouble that we have lots of evil in the world. We see evidence of this in the news every day. God hates evil, and so we should hate it, too.

Psalm 34:15-16 - "The eyes of the LORD are on the righteous, and his ears are attentive to their cry; but the face of the LORD is against those who do evil, to blot out their name from the earth."

Even though we know God abhors evil, because man is sinful, He embraces it.

Proverbs 1:10-16 - "My son, if sinners entice you, do not consent. If they say, 'Come with us, let us lie in wait to shed blood. Let us lurk secretly for the innocent without cause. Let us swallow them alive like Sheol (the grave). And whole, like those who go down to the Pit. We shall find all kinds of precious possessions. We shall fill our houses with spoil. Cast in your lot among us, let us all have one purse.'

"My son, do not walk in the way with them, keep your foot from their path. For their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed blood."

But we need to learn from God’s word that evil will not triumph.

Proverbs 24:19-20 - "Do not fret because of evildoers, nor be envious of the wicked. For there will be no prospect for the evil man. The lamp of the wicked will be put out."