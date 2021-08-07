Minister's column: Are you trusting God?

Trust is difficult these days. It seems like no one wants to trust anymore. And it is especially hard if you’ve been burned a time or two. It used to be that a man’s word was his bond. You could trust what he said was true. But now you need a Philadelphia lawyer with reams of paperwork, and you still have reason to doubt in most cases.
In Judges chapter 7, we find Gideon was very trusting. He had an army of 32,000 men, but he pared it down to just 300 because God said that his army was too large. From the scriptures the Midianite army was much larger than Gideon’s army. God describes it as having warriors that were as numerous as locusts and camels that could not be counted. But Gideon trusted God to deliver the opposing army into his hands.
Here us what happened:
“Dividing the three hundred men into three companies, he placed trumpets and empty jars in the hands of all of them, with torches inside.
Watch me,” he told them. “Follow my lead. When I get to the edge of the camp, do exactly as I do. When I and all who are with me blow our trumpets, then from all around the camp blow yours and shout, ‘For the LORD and for Gideon.’”
Gideon and the hundred men with him reached the edge of the camp at the beginning of the middle watch, just after they had changed the guard. They blew their trumpets and broke the jars that were in their hands. The three companies blew the trumpets and smashed the jars. Grasping the torches in their left hands and holding in their right hands the trumpets they were to blow, they shouted, “A sword for the LORD and for Gideon!”
While each man held his position around the camp, all the Midianites ran, crying out as they fled. When the three hundred trumpets sounded, the LORD caused the men throughout the camp to turn on each other with their swords. (Judges 7:16-22)
When the Lord calls you to a task that seems unreasonable, there are only 2 options: You can choose to obey Him even if you don’t understand Him, or you can be fearful and try to find a way out like Jonah did. Gideon choose to disregard his military training and go with God’s bizarre plan. He had learned that the Lord is trustworthy.
The way that we respond to God’s assignments reveals the degree of our commitment. Our choices and decisions determine whether the Lord can use us. At times trust is a struggle, but God’s Word is true, and we can trust Him.
When He says in Ephesians 2:8-9, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, lest any man should boast.” That is a statement that you can trust.
The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.