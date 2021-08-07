Minister's column: Are you trusting God?

Trust is difficult these days. It seems like no one wants to trust anymore. And it is especially hard if you’ve been burned a time or two. It used to be that a man’s word was his bond. You could trust what he said was true. But now you need a Philadelphia lawyer with reams of paperwork, and you still have reason to doubt in most cases.

In Judges chapter 7, we find Gideon was very trusting. He had an army of 32,000 men, but he pared it down to just 300 because God said that his army was too large. From the scriptures the Midianite army was much larger than Gideon’s army. God describes it as having warriors that were as numerous as locusts and camels that could not be counted. But Gideon trusted God to deliver the opposing army into his hands.

Here us what happened:

“Dividing the three hundred men into three companies, he placed trumpets and empty jars in the hands of all of them, with torches inside.

Watch me,” he told them. “Follow my lead. When I get to the edge of the camp, do exactly as I do. When I and all who are with me blow our trumpets, then from all around the camp blow yours and shout, ‘For the LORD and for Gideon.’”