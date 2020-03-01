Minister's column: We need to be limber and yielding toward God

When I was young, I was limber. I was also – yielding – not in the usual earthly way we women talk, as if I would say “Yes” to any request no matter how foolish or expensive. But yielding in that I opened my heart and hands more generously than I do now.

Now I am a stiff and slow. The stiffness gets worse when I sit in the same position and look in the same direction for very long. When I take long drives and my head and eyes are focused in front. I can feel my eyes, neck and jaw tighten and get – stiff. It isn’t just physical stiffness, I am mentally stiff, I don’t learn as quickly as I used. My heart is hard and stiff, I am not as generous and forgiving as I once was. My soul has also grown hard and stiff. It is more difficult to witness God’s activity especially when they do not line up with the direction my head and eyes are pointing.

God calls out the people of Israel – for their “stiff necked” behavior. “Do not now be stiff-necked as your ancestors were, but yield yourselves to the LORD and come to his sanctuary, which he has sanctified forever, and serve the LORD your God, so that his fierce anger may turn away from you (2 Chron. 30.8)