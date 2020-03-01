Minister's column: We need to be limber and yielding toward God

When I was young, I was limber. I was also – yielding – not in the usual earthly way we women talk, as if I would say “Yes” to any request no matter how foolish or expensive. But yielding in that I opened my heart and hands more generously than I do now.
Now I am a stiff and slow. The stiffness gets worse when I sit in the same position and look in the same direction for very long. When I take long drives and my head and eyes are focused in front. I can feel my eyes, neck and jaw tighten and get – stiff. It isn’t just physical stiffness, I am mentally stiff, I don’t learn as quickly as I used. My heart is hard and stiff, I am not as generous and forgiving as I once was. My soul has also grown hard and stiff. It is more difficult to witness God’s activity especially when they do not line up with the direction my head and eyes are pointing.
God calls out the people of Israel – for their “stiff necked” behavior. “Do not now be stiff-necked as your ancestors were, but yield yourselves to the LORD and come to his sanctuary, which he has sanctified forever, and serve the LORD your God, so that his fierce anger may turn away from you (2 Chron. 30.8)
Jesus repeatedly calls all disciples to be servants of God and people, not stiff necked. Not so set in our ways, so set we lose all imaginative soul yielding glimpses of God’s greatness. For we are called to be humble servants of God’s greatness, rather than seeking our own.
We don’t understand God’s greatness, and we have difficulty practicing servanthood. That is evident as we admire heroes who seek only their own desires who speak of themselves in grandiose prideful ways. We often confuse earthly power and authority, with God’s greatness. To follow Jesus, is to open ourselves; to see that Jesus preaches, teaches, and lives out God’s unique yielding definition of greatness.
We have become are hard, set on one way of thinking, stiff necked.
Whoever wants to be first, must be last of all and servant of all. Who is great?
Disciples of Jesus are called to be softer, yielding ourselves before the Lord in humility. Our vision imaginations open to new ways of thinking and acting, to throw ourselves into new opportunities to serve and care for others and God.
God will open our eyes to see the hardness of our heart, soul, body. In our daily prayers let us offer our brittle set ways to the Lord in sacrifice, stretching our stiff necks in humble prayer to God.