MINISTER'S COLUMN: Here's the key to coping with the coronavirus threat

Over the course of the past week, I've been wondering about what to write about. I had a few good ideas, but lately, it seems only one topic is on everyone's mind. The coronavirus, what do you think? What are you going to do? What should we do? What should we say? What have you heard?

Just Wednesday evening the NBA suspended their season. As of right now, the NCAA tournament is still on, but no fans will be at the games (by the time you read this, that might have already changed). Although we were warned about this over a month ago, very little but talk has been done since, that is, until this week.

Just a few minutes ago I left our bi-monthly staff meeting, and again the topic of discussion was (you guessed it) the coronavirus, and what course of action we should take. I laid out my intent, and then asked for their input and suggestions. There will be some changes, but I'm not getting into that here.

However, I also suggest that we don't let fear, worry and anxiety get the best of us. Yes, I'm concerned, but I'm not letting that concern stop me from living. Yes, I'll take precautions, but not major ones.

I've heard over the radio and television over the last few weeks of three things that we should be doing to assist us in this crisis: 1) Eat good meals to keep our strength and immune system strong. 2) Get a good night's sleep, also to keep us from getting run down. 3) Wash your hands on a regular basis with warm water and soap. However, I want to add a fourth that the radio and T.V. have overlooked. 4) Take it to prayer. Ask God to give us the strength and calm that only He can give.

Rev. Raymond Burkle is pastor of the St. Isidore Cluster, 218 S. 12th St.

