The Gospel reading for Thursday morning's Mass was Matthew 7:21,24-27. The beginning has Jesus telling his disciples; "Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the Kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven."
The Christian Churches all teach that salvation is a free gift from God, it is not something that we can earn. In fact, for most of us, it is not even something we deserve, because we all sin and at times turn away from God.
Yet, God still loves us, and wants all of us to be saved. But why did Jesus say, "only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven" will enter the Kingdom of God? Like all gifts given, they also have to be received. What good is a gift of a sweater, if for the next 30 years it stays on a shelf in the back of one's closet? Was the person who received it truly grateful for that gift?
A couple of months ago at "Brewing the Faith," an event held every first Thursday at Limestone Brewery, where at 7 p.m. we talk about issues and questions of faith, I brought this same question up for discussion: If salvation is a free gift from God that we cannot earn, then why does Jesus in so many areas seem to say that our actions are our salvation?
Well, if we read a little further in Matthew we get the answer, "Everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock." Salvation is God's gift, but we have to receive it, take it in, and let it change us.
When I was a child I once asked my mom, why do they put coupons in the paper, why don't they just reduce the price? She told me, not everyone will take the time to cut out the coupon, and of those who do, not all will actually use it.
God has given us the coupon for free salvation. Many will take it, and put it on the shelf, and there will be some who simply ignore it. Jesus invites us to be like the wise man or woman, who will take it and use it. Put it into action, and also pass it on. "The gift you have been given, you are to give as a gift."
As we continue our journey through Advent to Christmas, may we share Christ's gifts of peace, mercy, compassion and love. God bless!
