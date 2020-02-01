Minister's column: Are you a keeper or a cull?

From time to time, ranchers and farmers go through their herds or flocks, sorting out the animals that they need or want to sell or dispose of in some way. The ones that they sort out are called the culls and the others that they wish to keep are the keepers. One day our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will also "cull the herd" so-to-speak.
The Son of Man Will Judge the Nations - Matthew 25:31-34, 41, 46 “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.’” “Then He will also say to those on the left hand, ‘Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels.' And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”
Are you a keeper or a cull? There is nothing that we can do to ensure that we are keepers, we can never be good enough:
Romans 3:23 … for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.
But there is good new for some of us who would otherwise have been culls:
Romans 5:8 ... But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
Romans 6:23 ... For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Romans 10:9-11 … that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 ... For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 ... For the Scripture says, “Whoever believes on Him will not be put to shame.”
Romans 10:13 ... For “whoever calls on the name of the LORD shall be saved.”
We need to be sure that we are not just calling out Christ’s name just because we want salvation. God knows our hearts and will not save us if our hearts are not right with Him.
I Never Knew You - Matthew 7:21-23 .. “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’"
So, we need to surrender control of our lives to Him and do His will, not ours. That’s how we can become keepers instead of culls.