Minister's column: Are you a keeper or a cull?

From time to time, ranchers and farmers go through their herds or flocks, sorting out the animals that they need or want to sell or dispose of in some way. The ones that they sort out are called the culls and the others that they wish to keep are the keepers. One day our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will also "cull the herd" so-to-speak.

The Son of Man Will Judge the Nations - Matthew 25:31-34, 41, 46 “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.’” “Then He will also say to those on the left hand, ‘Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels.' And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”