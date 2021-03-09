Meat vending machine fights COVID-19

When the COVID-19 epidemic struck in March of 2020, the stress on the local economy forced small businesses to adapt. For S & S Meats and Spirits in Osage, the necessity to innovate included a meat vending machine.
The idea was certainly not conventional. Those unfamiliar with the concept, such as a herd of followers on the S & S Facebook page, were intrigued. They had never heard of such a thing. But in the few months it has been open, it’s been the real deal as far as business is concerned.
“When I posted it on Facebook, within two days we had around 65,000 hits and people were sharing it all over,” said co-owner Nathan Owen. “It’s as viral as anything I’ve every posted.
“People were thinking, 'oh man, I can go get bacon any time of day.' They were excited about it.”
While Owen and co-owner Tom Smith researched the idea from other businesses – some out-of-state processors, such as one in Rochester, N.Y., were trendsetters – it was a leap of faith for S & S to stuff steaks where one usually find M&Ms.
Smith did not mind if the idea seemed strange to those on Facebook, because there was admiration mixed with this wonder. He sees where S & S’s innovation could catch on, and that their business could expand by placing more vending machines in other towns, or at rest stops along the road.
“They said it was a great idea,” Smith said of Facebook’s input. “It got us more business. People are always looking for a new way to buy something. It also helped with the pandemic.”
“I had been looking for more ways to be creative and offer services to the public and different hours, such as when we’re not open,” Owen said. “COVID was a big part in going forward with the vending machine. If things were going to stay the way they were with social distancing, then we had to look for other ways to service our customers.”
Smith added that it would get patrons simply because it was a 24-hour service.
“It’s awesome,” said local customer Barb Schwamman. “You slide your card, you push the button and you get meat and cheese. I don’t have to worry if S & S is open or not. The biggest thing for me is the convenience factor.
“It has good products. It’s just like getting it from the meat counter.”
According to Owen, what is unique about their machine is its design, which was created for outdoor use in collaboration with a Clive company, Vending.com. Its layout is currently being used as a mold for other lockers.
“They said we were the first ones with Vending.com that had actually designed one for meat,” Owen said. “Well, now they’re going to start marketing this type of machine to other processors, like delis and stores like that around the United States.
“Even though it’s such a specialty thing, the vending company sees there’s definitely a market for it.”
The meat vending machine’s conception began last March, as S & S made the decision, for the benefit of public safety, to close the store to foot traffic. This was not something the business had to do – food services were considered essential and therefore exempt from the mandate of the time – but S & S put safety first. They still found a way, with curbside phone orders and drive-up, to feed the public.
“Out of safety and not knowing what was going to happen, we did lock down,” Owen said. “We were able to use Facebook to communicate with our customers.
“We’ve been very fortunate to not have COVID-19 hit us directly here, as far as having an employee sick or hospitalized. We’ve been happy to be able to keep operating during the whole ordeal.”
While safety is paramount, according to Owen they also had to consider how COVID-19 affected their business economically – they could not serve the public if they were closed.
Smith indicated the epidemic put a strain on business.
“We were able to function, but it was definitely a stressful time,” Owen said. “A lot of people were not able to stay in business. So it was a good time to pull the trigger and see if we could make the vending machine work.
“We also picked up a few new costumers looking for a different option. There was literally point when the grocery store didn’t have any meat on the shelves. We had some supply issues also. It was nothing we’d ever seen before. I’m just hoping, going forward, that things head in the right direction, and that everybody can get back to a normal life.”
S & S launched the meat vending machine on Main Street last fall. Owen and Smith are looking forward to seeing how summertime and fewer COVID-19 restrictions affect sales.
“So far, so good,” Owen said. “It’s been busy. It doesn’t have every product we sell, but it does have our main, popular stuff in it. We’ll continue to put different items in there. It’s still taking off. It’s been very consistent, and I think the more word spreads, it’ll keep growing.”
