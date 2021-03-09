Meat vending machine fights COVID-19

“They said it was a great idea,” Smith said of Facebook’s input. “It got us more business. People are always looking for a new way to buy something. It also helped with the pandemic.”

“I had been looking for more ways to be creative and offer services to the public and different hours, such as when we’re not open,” Owen said. “COVID was a big part in going forward with the vending machine. If things were going to stay the way they were with social distancing, then we had to look for other ways to service our customers.”

Smith added that it would get patrons simply because it was a 24-hour service.

“It’s awesome,” said local customer Barb Schwamman. “You slide your card, you push the button and you get meat and cheese. I don’t have to worry if S & S is open or not. The biggest thing for me is the convenience factor.

“It has good products. It’s just like getting it from the meat counter.”

According to Owen, what is unique about their machine is its design, which was created for outdoor use in collaboration with a Clive company, Vending.com. Its layout is currently being used as a mold for other lockers.