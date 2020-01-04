MCRHC working on electronic prescription transition

MCRHC Electronic prescriptions

During the 2018 General Assembly, the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds enacted House File (HF) 2377, which included a mandate that, as of Jan. 1, all prescriptions (controlled and non-controlled substances) must be transmitted electronically from prescriber to pharmacy. The Iowa Code identifies a few prescriptions which would be exempt from this mandate.

Mitchell County Regional Health Center's team has been working on this transition for a few months.

According to a release from the center, this mandate comes with a few operational challenges, including entering the prescription information, which takes additional time and resource(s) on the part of the providers and the provider teams.

The clinic prescriptions will run through a system called RXNT, while the hospital prescriptions will run through the electronic health record. MCRHC providers were submitting some of their prescriptions this way already. MCRHC's team is working hard to make this as efficient as possible for everyone (patients, nurses and providers).

Our external customers will no longer receive a paper prescription and the MCRHC's team is working with local pharmacies to minimize the potential delay that our customers may experience in picking up their prescriptions.

