McCarthy: Some Board of Supervisors have been disappointing

What a disappointment some of the newly elected Board of Supervisors have been in some important decision-making.
I remember individuals who supported the measure of having five members saying, “Five members would have both new & more ideas." The expansion of the board passed in large part by the vote in Osage. Most other precincts voted to stay with the three members.
I have followed agenda items each week and have contacted members of the Board of Supervisors to give them some history when items appear on the agenda that may be voted on without prior information.
I was shocked to hear of the decision March 2 to depart from a long and successful relationship with a financial advisor of long standing, Northland Securities, in preference for a firm, D.A. Davidson & Co., who they knew little of.
Supervisor Steve Smolik had been known to make a remark in a regular meeting before the new board took office that it was time to get rid of the “good old boys" referring to Stan Walk and Northland Securities. It takes more than two months on the board to have the knowledge and background in making such a huge decision.
I had served on the Board of Supervisors with Don Hendrickson, Mark’s father, who was an excellent supervisor and always did thorough research before making a decision. I had hoped that Mark might follow suit. It came as a total shock that Hendrickson seconded a motion made by Mayer to approve the new firm.
In one fell swoop, on a 3-2 vote, Michael Mayer, Hendrickson and Smolik “threw Northland Securities under the bus,” a tried and trusted firm who had been instrumental in advising the county in savings of hundreds of thousand of dollars by refinancing bonds.
Northland Securities had advised the county in the last months of 2020 of the savings to the county in refinancing the courthouse bonds. Smolik and Francis decided to leave it up to the new board, with Walk wanting to set a public hearing date. He was voted down.
At this point in time, the inaction of Smolik and Francis could have cost the county upwards of $200,000 in savings by not moving forward with the refinancing.
I thought back to the idea of those who thought five members would have better ideas & make better decisions, wondering if the new ideas would be to “get rid of all the good done by previous boards.”
Jim Wherry is the supervisor representing my voting district and I have spoken with him often. I am pleased with the work he puts into educating himself concerning all aspects of the job.
Todd Frein has served in an elective position as a member of the Osage Board of Education and is no newcomer to rules of order & proper procedure in the conduct of a meeting. In his role in that position, he also had to do research. I am thankful for both of these members and the research and thoughtfulness in making decisions.
It is my observation by reading news articles covering the supervisor meetings, that supervisors Mayer and Smolik have a more negative approach in making decisions. At this point, I will reserve my opinion about Hendrickson, but tend to move him into the same class.
It is my hope the vision of the new members expands to a more progressive agenda. Mitchell County has been an innovative leader, lets continue the progress.
One final comment: I would admonish each of you to independently do your research before making decisions that might adversely affect the county.
Betty McCarthy is one of the organizers of the Osage Cemetery Monument Restoration Project.