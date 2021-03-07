McCarthy: Some Board of Supervisors have been disappointing

In one fell swoop, on a 3-2 vote, Michael Mayer, Hendrickson and Smolik “threw Northland Securities under the bus,” a tried and trusted firm who had been instrumental in advising the county in savings of hundreds of thousand of dollars by refinancing bonds.

Northland Securities had advised the county in the last months of 2020 of the savings to the county in refinancing the courthouse bonds. Smolik and Francis decided to leave it up to the new board, with Walk wanting to set a public hearing date. He was voted down.

At this point in time, the inaction of Smolik and Francis could have cost the county upwards of $200,000 in savings by not moving forward with the refinancing.

I thought back to the idea of those who thought five members would have better ideas & make better decisions, wondering if the new ideas would be to “get rid of all the good done by previous boards.”

Jim Wherry is the supervisor representing my voting district and I have spoken with him often. I am pleased with the work he puts into educating himself concerning all aspects of the job.