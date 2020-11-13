McCarthy: Osage Cemetery monument restoration a worthy project

This Veteran’s Day brings to mind the monument at the Osage cemetery honoring the veterans of all wars. The monument was found to be in need of extensive restoration if it were to continue to exist. When I heard about it, I became interested in the history and thus became an extensive conversation with a number of individuals and research into the archives of the Press-News.

The Osage cemetery is under the control and care of the city of Osage, little was known by the city officials as to when and by whom the monument was constructed. There was some thought that the VFW had constructed the monument and the American Legion had constructed the brick platform directly north of the monument as there was an American Legion emblem on the front of the red brick platform.

The Osage Library has bound copies of the Press-News and the following article was found dated November 12, 1964, with a picture of the monument: