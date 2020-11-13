McCarthy: Osage Cemetery monument restoration a worthy project

This Veteran’s Day brings to mind the monument at the Osage cemetery honoring the veterans of all wars. The monument was found to be in need of extensive restoration if it were to continue to exist. When I heard about it, I became interested in the history and thus became an extensive conversation with a number of individuals and research into the archives of the Press-News.
The Osage cemetery is under the control and care of the city of Osage, little was known by the city officials as to when and by whom the monument was constructed. There was some thought that the VFW had constructed the monument and the American Legion had constructed the brick platform directly north of the monument as there was an American Legion emblem on the front of the red brick platform.
The Osage Library has bound copies of the Press-News and the following article was found dated November 12, 1964, with a picture of the monument:
A MEMORIAL TO VETERANS OF ALL WARS was completed last week by the city of Osage, it was reported by Lawrence Decklever, city councilman and chairman of the cemetery committee. The memorial is located in the new part of the Osage cemetery, which has been named “Memorial Cemetery”, Mr. Decklever said. The main part of the memorial, showing hands in prayer and bearing the Lord’s Prayer, is shown above. At the bottom of the memorial is inscribed the words, “ In Memory Of Veterans Of All Wars.” The memorial cost about $2,450, according to Mr. Decklever, with about $175 of that amount donated by American Legion Post 278 of Osage.-
Further information was found in the minutes of the City of Osage giving the names of those on the cemetery committee as being, Decklever, Warrington and Nold. Claims showed a payment for the monument to Star Granite Works of Albert Lea in the amount of $2,450.
Little more has been found concerning platform, construction of the monument structure etc.; only that neither Randall Construction nor Christopherson were involved. No information has been found as to whether Clarence Brumm may have been involved, his son could find no record. The American Legion has no record of the construction of the platform, only a picture of the area in their history books. The name of Urban Thompson has been brought to my attention as a stone mason, but has not been further pursued. Should anyone have information, the city would be interested in having it.
The city of Osage is moving forward with the restoration of the project and has engaged Randall Construction as the contractor. The project is labor intensive and involves removing the monument, removing all stone, cleaning and reusing the stone, supplying new stone as needed, repairing interior material, remounting the monument, relaying stone, cleaning all masonry and caulking as needed. The red brick platform will need to be dismantled, removing the concrete cap, all brick & stucco, repairing back up material, relaying all new brick & pouring new concrete cap. Total estimated cost of the project is $15,000.
Dave Randall will be enclosing the area so that work can be done during the winter months. The construction will be completed before Memorial Day 2021.
The city can only use the interest from the Perpetual Care fund for maintenance of the cemetery, general funds are needed to subsidize general maintenance (mowing, roads etc.) The city has written grants to the Foundation for Enhancement of Mitchell County (FEMC) for $7,500, OMU More Cents for $1000 and each of the three banks have contributed $750 to the project.
The city is seeking private donations in the amount of $5000. It is my understanding there will be a thermometer outside city hall denoting amount of contributions as they rise. Another method of denoting contributions is being considered by publishing names of contributors in the newspaper much like the Christmas Cheer fund each year. Should that come to fruition, persons might desire to give in memory of loved ones.
I believe this project to have much merit as this is a prominent area, where each year the American Legion and the VFW hold the Memorial Day program. It is most fitting for the monument to give tribute to veterans of all wars as both the American Legion and VFW members and their auxiliaries decorate the graves of fallen veterans each year with flags and poppies, put up the Avenue of Flags with each of those flags representing a deceased veteran, along with being instrumental in providing the Memorial Day service.
There should be no problem raising individual contributions from the community who have so many family members buried there. Checks may be made out to the City of Osage, Box 29, designated for the Cemetery Monument Restoration Project.
Betty McCarthy is one of the organizers of the Osage Cemetery Monument Restoration Project.
