Margaret M. Berry

Margaret married Ray K. Berry on September 5, 1945 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, Iowa. To this union, four daughters were born: Jeanne, Donna, Janice, and Pat. Ray and Margaret farmed near New Hampton for many years. The four daughters have fond memories of growing up on the farm, and Margaret preparing delicious meals. She was always ready with a helping hand, a trait she maintained for her entire lifetime. Growing up on a farm during The Great Depression taught Margaret about doing without. She did not want others to experience this, and always went above and beyond when providing everyone's favorite food and cooking of old family recipes that she provided at all the family get-togethers. No family gathering was ever complete until the group photos had been taken!