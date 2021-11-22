Mapletown Manor offering Victorian Christmas

The Mapletown Manor in Osage will be decorated for Christmas and open for self-guided tours during the Osage Chamber of Commerce's "Shop Small Saturday" and Decemberfest's Magic on Main.

The Mapletown Manor is inviting the public to stop by on Saturday, Nov. 27 or Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can experience a glowing Christmas of the 1870s by candlelight, enjoy Christmas music, Victorian holiday treats and hot cocoa, plus great gift specials in the Cellar Shop.

Tour tickets are purchased at the door: $10 per adult, $5 per child under 12 years old.

For more information, contact Hollie Zajicek at 515-447-6560, by email at mapletownmanor@outlook.com, at MapletownManor.com or at the Manor’s Facebook page. Mapletown Manor is located at 119 North Fourth Street in Osage.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

