Magic on Main to bring Christmas cheer

The Osage of Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Magic on Main: Decemberfest Kickoff. There will be shopping, Santa Claus, window displays, the Christmas tree lighting, carriage rides and the parade.

Magic 9

The Christmas tree lighting.

On Friday, Dec. 3, there will be shopping dinner and drink specials; window displays and carolers; free carriage rides from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at city hall, sponsored by Osage Floral and Gifts; free photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. at city hall; and the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at city hall.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 there will be shopping dinner and drink specials; window displays and carolers; the Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and the Decemberfest parade at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

