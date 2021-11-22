Magic on Main to bring Christmas cheer

The Osage of Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Magic on Main: Decemberfest Kickoff. There will be shopping, Santa Claus, window displays, the Christmas tree lighting, carriage rides and the parade.

On Friday, Dec. 3, there will be shopping dinner and drink specials; window displays and carolers; free carriage rides from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at city hall, sponsored by Osage Floral and Gifts; free photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. at city hall; and the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at city hall.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 there will be shopping dinner and drink specials; window displays and carolers; the Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and the Decemberfest parade at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

